PROPERTY: €1.495m architect designed house next to Maryborough Hotel, Douglas, Cork

1 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

Where: T12 H9WT, in a private estate of architect-designed homes, next to Maryborough Hotel, Douglas, Cork

Property Description

Savills proudly presents 15 Maryborough Orchard, a handsome architect designed five bedroom family home in pristine decorative order throughout.

Situated on a landscaped approx. 0.3 acre corner site which is situated within a gated development. Number 15 Maryborough Orchard was built C. 2003 by award winning architects De Blacam and Meagher Architects.

‘This unique detached family home, designed by Adrian Buckley Architect, is beautifully detailed, contemporary in expression yet of classical proportions.

Features include traditional sash windows, a lantern rooflight over the double height entrance hall, bespoke roof lights over living spaces, with traditional lead detailing to slate roof ridges and hips.

The floor plans are stepped in their relationship to the gardens creating visual interest and providing peaceful shelter spaces that beautifully relate to their garden enclosure for the amenity of the residents.’

Upon arrival, you are greeted by electric gates which open to grant access to a generous parking area which is surrounded by mature landscaping. From here you can begin to appreciate the quality of build and attention to detail in the property’ s construction. Stepping inside the porch area creates a sense of instant clam and from here you enter the main reception area, a room in itself this wonderful space brings an instant sense of wellbeing created through its double height ceiling topped out by a roof lantern which draws light in from all aspects, this immense space sets an appropriate tone for the accommodation that follows.

Heading straight through the reception area brings you into the large open plan kitchen/dining room with external access point, from here you can also access a rear sun room, large utility room and garage. Making your back into the reception area you are guided into a cosy TV room fitted with a surround sound system which is interlinked to a comfortable lounge which benefits from a double door opening which grants direct access into the south facing rear gardens. From the Lounge you can also access a large and private study/library room.

Making your way up the gradually ascending concrete staircase finished in Travertine tiles to the first floor you will find five bedrooms, 3 of which are en-suite. A rear balcony has been exceptionally well designed to connect four of the bedrooms and provides private views of the landscaped gardens.

The design and flow of this property is very well thought out and lends itself to integrated family living whilst providing break out spaces when needed.

Popping into the rear garden bring you to an oasis of calm, this is a very private space that is bounded in part by the original Orchard wall with a side gate. The gardens here have been meticulously landscaped to provide a variety of plant and tree life that brings a vibrancy to this space which makes it all the more inviting. Whilst Indian sandstone has been used to provide a large patio area making this an ideal entertaining space.

Number 15 Maryborough Orchard is an exceptional property built to the highest of standards.

Come and see for yourself.

Gardens

To the front of the property you will find electric gates leading into a level driveway with two gated side entrance points, mature planting and tree life and an Indian sandstone surround to the main house. While to the rear, you will find an enclosed south facing garden which has been expertly landscaped and benefits from an original orchard stone wall sympathetically married to a more recently constructed stone boundary wall on the westerly elevation, a rea access gate, a built in barbeque are with A-roof, large standalone lantern lights and an Indian sandstone patio. The main reception rooms on the ground floor can access the rear garden directly via double doors. Located within easy walking distance of Douglas village

Located with 15 mins drive of Cork International airport Ground floor Porch Welcoming access point with double door access, rustic ivory travertine tiled floor. Reception Hallway Immense space with double height vaulted ceiling topped out by an exquisite lantern light which transfers great light into this most impressive space. Travertine tiled floor, recessed lighting, attractive cornicing and under stairs cloakroom area. Drawing Room Wonderfully private and inviting room with solid maple wood floor, cornicing, recessed lighting, ornate marble fireplace with gas fire insert and glass panelled double doors leading into the rear garden. Tv Room Accessed off the main reception hallway via 2.4 metre tall, solid Mahogany doors. This room benefits from a solid maple wood floor, surround sound system and glass panelled double doors leading into the rear garden. Study Located off the drawing from, this is a quiet space located towards the front of the property, it benefits from cornicing, recessed lighting, 3 aspects, wall mounted lighting and a marble fireplace with cast iron surround and gas fire insert. Kitchen/Breakfast Room Generously proportioned and inclusive space with Travertine tiled floor, corning, recessed lighting, solid Mahogany eye and floor level units, granite worktops, large island unit with granite worktop, integrated Kupperbauch, oven, microwave and dishwasher, AEG gas cooker, fridge freezer, larder press with built in wine rack, recessed lighting, cornicing and large skylight strategically placed over island unit. This room is awash with natural light thanks to three different aspects bringing light into this space. A large built in seating area welcomes a breakfast table for casual dining. From here double doors provide easy access in to the rear gardens. Dining Room Accessed off the kitchen area, this is a very private space overlooking the rear garden and benefits from a Travertine tiled floor, two large skylights, a feature stone wall and double doors leading into the rear garden. Utility/Boot Room Spacious room with built in seating, machine, machine and dryer, large Belfast sink with granite worktop surround and storage units. Garage Accessed via the utility room internally or via double doors off the main driveway. Tiled floor, storage units, access point to side of property. Guest WC WC. Whb. Travertine tiled floor. First Floor Landing Area Stepping onto the first floor brings you to a spacious landing area that overlooks the main reception hallway and is accessed via a poured concrete and steel frame stairs. This floor benefits from a ducon slab floor and plenty of natural light supplied by the roof lantern. Master Bedroom Spacious double room with 3 aspects, an, recessed lighting, calming garden views, direct access onto rear balcony. A walk in dressing area is flanked on both sides by built-in wardrobes, shoe racks and drawers. En Suite WC. Whb. Shower unit, tiled floor, heated towel rail, recessed lighting and storage units. Bedroom 2 Double room located to the front of the property with walk in closet. Bedroom 3 Double room overlooking the rear garden, tiled floor, direct access onto rear balcony. En Suite WC. Whb. Shower unit. Tiled floor and shower unit. Recessed lighting. Storage cupboard. Bedroom 4 Double room with built-in sliderobes, corning and recessed lighting. Bedroom 5 Single room with built-in sliderobes, cornicing, recessed lighting and direct access to rear balcony. Bathroom WC. Whb. Jacuzzi bath. Shower unit. Tiled floor and walls. Recessed lighting.

More information

