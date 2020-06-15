Cork Hospital ‘COVID10 appeal’ raises almost €300,000

15 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Cork Property Developer Kieran Coughlan, along with the support of his friends, colleagues and business associates has raised a phenomenal €259,170 in aid of the Mercy University Hospital’s COVID Response Appeal.

In just under a month, the funds were raised by Kieran to support Critical Care in ICU and high dependency areas of the Mercy University Hospital which are at the frontline of the COVID-19 response in Cork.

Commenting on the funds raised, Kieran Coughlan said, “I was asked to contribute and help raise funds for the Mercy University Hospital’s COVID-19 Appeal. It was while I was cocooning due to an underlying health condition that I agreed to help raise funds for the appeal. I knew the hospital needed urgent support to help those most vulnerable and to prevent the spread of the virus. As soon as I reached out to friends, colleagues and business associates, the response was fantastic. Everyone wanted to help and play their part. I have two friends who are surgeons and another who is an Emergency Physician in the Mercy and I see how hard they work, day in, day out and the utter dedication they show which is also one of the reasons why I was so passionate to help. As well as helping the patients, I knew the funds would play a big role in protecting all staff who give so much to treat and protect every patient.”

The funds raised supported investment in key equipment to enable the hospital to respond at the height of the pandemic, including transport ventilators and monitors which offered the medical teams’ multiple options when moving or transferring critically ill patients between locations. The funds have also been used to purchase a mobile digital X-Ray system to enable bedside imaging of Covid patients in the hospital’s ICU to monitor their progress.

Dr Donall O’Croinin has been working at the frontline of the crisis and explained how the funds raised have been a significant help, “The funds raised have been instrumental in helping to reduce the spread of the virus. As a result of COVID-19, we have had to quickly double up on equipment to avoid cross-contamination. As we have seen, the virus spreads so easily which means the movement of essential equipment such as monitors and ventilators can be extremely risky. It can be as simple as the virus spreading on the ground, so the less movement of equipment, staff and patients throughout the hospital is essential. As a result of the hospital being able to access additional medical equipment, it has enabled us to treat COVID and non-COVID patients in a much safer environment while also helping to protect all staff throughout the Mercy.”

Commenting on the funds raised, Mícheál Sheridan, CEO of the Mercy University Hospital Foundation said, “We are extremely grateful to Kieran Coughlan for lending his support towards the Mercy’s COVID-19 Response Appeal. It is a difficult time for everyone and we appreciate every ounce of support in our fight against COVID-19. Very quickly, what was the norm was turned upside down and as a hospital, our frontline staff had to adapt instantly to further protect our patients and staff and this wouldn’t have been possible without the backing from Kieran, his network and many others in the community who all played their part. We are now in a much better position to treat all patients while the virus is present. I would like to thank everyone who has been so supportive and who are continuing to raise funds during these unprecedented times.”

