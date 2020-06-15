Golf after COVID19: new invention removes need to touch flag

15 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A Cork golfer has designed a flag putting aid to help minimise risk to players due to the Covid-19 virus.

Declan O’Flynn from Glounthaune in Cork has designed ‘PinPro’ so that golfers won’t need to touch the flag when playing. The PinPro can simply be lifted with a putter via a hook to remove the golf ball from the hole.

Designed and manufactured by Declan who runs Andec Stainless in Glouthaune, PinPro is made from 100% stainless steel so it is extremely light, durable and weather resistant.

Another key advantage of PinPro is that it takes up minimum space in the hole so golfers’ performance won’t be impacted in any way.

A member of Cork Golf Club for the past fourteen years, Declan has donated 18 PinPros to the club to enhance safety measures for its members and players and these have now been fitted throughout the course. He has also supplied PinPro to several other golf courses in Cork.

“It’s great to see PinPro being used on a daily basis at Cork Golf Club as this gives the club and its members and players the peace of mind of knowing that their safety and personal hygiene is a priority,” said Declan.

“I’ve received great feedback on the quality and their ease of use. Top grade stainless steel has been used in the manufacturing so golf club owners and managers can be rest assured in knowing that PinPros are a long term investment, offering great value for money and longevity. Not only does it remove the ball from the hole safely, but it also protects the edge of the hole from any damage.”

Simon O’ Hara, Course Superintendent at Cork Golf Club, said: “PinPro is proving a great success with our members. t’s a very adaptable product and the fact that it is made from stainless steel is a real advantage.”

Declan’s passion for golfing led him to designing and manufacturing PinPro which he hopes will now appeal to golf courses elsewhere.

He said: “I have combined my engineering/stainless steel manufacturing experience with my love of the sport to create this unique putting aid that won’t rust and, most importantly, won’t interfere with the game.”

