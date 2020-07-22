LAUNCH OF: Bon Secours Cork Football Championship at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

22 July 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Bon Secours Cork County Football Championships will commence on Friday next, and never has the appetite for our games been so great. With almost thirty matches in each round of the group stages, the county championships offer a true festival of football, culminating in county finals in Páirc Uí Chaoimh later this autumn.

Commenting on the launch, hospital manager Harry Canning said, “I am delighted to launch the inaugural Bons Secours Cork sponsorship of Cork GAA’s football club championships. Bon Secours continue to display a commitment to the GAA throughout a variety of partnerships and we are delighted, here in Cork to be part of this unique and exciting championship.”

County Chairperson, Tracey Kennedy, said, “We are absolutely thrilled that Bons Secours Cork are joining us on this journey. The Bons Secours hospital has played a huge role in Cork life for many decades now, and it is truly fitting that two such strong Cork brands are coming together in this new partnership, especially this year as we launch our revamped county championship structure. My sincere thanks to everyone who made this happen, and especially to our new partners, Bons Secours Hospital Cork.”

Also speaking at the launch Kevin O’Donovan, CEO/Secretary of Cork GAA commented, “We are delighted to partner with Bon Secours Cork and thank them for supporting our football championship. We expect to see a vibrant return of games to all local communities in due reward for the magnificent contribution made by club members throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.”

With the Bon Secours Cork County Football Championships commencing this weekend, we look forward to a bumper weekend of games with 26 games taking place throughout the county.

Harry Canning, Hospital Manager concluded “As ever, GAA clubs and supporters have made a huge contribution in their communities over the past several months. It is great to see the clubs back in action on the pitch. I wish them all the very best for the 2020 championship.”