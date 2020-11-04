Tidy Towns competition WILL go ahead in 2021, despite COVID19

4 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Speaking after receiving confirmation that the 2021 Tidy Towns competition will proceed, Cork East TD Seán Sherlock said it was an important decision for the psycho social value the competition brings to towns and villages.

The issue of the future of the Tidy Towns Competition was raised by Deputy Sherlock as a Topical Issue in the Dáil on Tuesday night at midnight.

“I’m very grateful to the Minister for her reply. It was worth staying up this late, just to hear such an assertive and affirmative reply from the minister. I think there is no ambiguity from the minister in respect of the future of the competition for 2021. And I think the 924 plus applicants that will be there in 2021 will be delighted with this news. I think it’s a it’s a very genuine competition. The people that are involved are the salt of the earth. They do so much for their community. And it’s such a valuable competition and I have to acknowledge the role of Supervalu as well in in the sponsorship that it brings as well as the state intervention in this competition, its impact is enormous. In the midst of COVID, the psycho social value of this competition is even more highlighted now so I think that’s a very positive response from the Minister. All of the volunteers will be delighted. I think it will lead to yet further enhancement of our communities across the stage and, and I sincerely welcome the minister’s reply.”

Responding to Deputy Sherlock, Minister Heather Humphreys said:

“And first of all, I just want to thank Deputy Sherlock for raising this matter. And, and I want to say very clearly tonight, that it is my absolute intention that we will have a tidy towns competition in 2021. The supervalu tidy tidy towns has been in existence since 1958 and has become an integral part of our culture over the intervening years, the competition continues to grow in popularity and in 2019, our record 924 employees were received the competition was just ready to be launched earlier this year, when COVID-19 arrived. Unfortunately, like many other events that we hold dear, the competition does not proceed in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.”

“This decision was taken in line with the public health advice and in collaboration with the competition sponsor supervalu, the decision of course was made in April. During the first period of severe restrictions. When essentially the advice to everybody was to stay at home, many of her tidy turns volunteers and adjudicators were very limited in what they could do. Earlier in the year. However, we have moved through different stages, alongside the pandemic. And the tiny town volunteers have demonstrated that they can continue to do some of their activities while following all of the necessary public health precautions. My department is in regular contact with close to 1% tiny child groups across the country.”

“And we are hearing of some of the wonderful projects and community wide initiatives that have been delivered in recent months. Indeed, many of our tidy town groups have also been instrumental in assisting with the community response to COVID-19. And many of the projects been delivered this year feature in the monthly tidy towns newsletter, with the groups themselves. You know they contribute to that, which my department issues through our social media channels and channels. The interest in the newsletter demonstrates how popular the competition continues to be, and the level of work that continues even the, even in the absence of a formal competition this year. So as we look forward to next year I want to assure the deputy on the house that there will be a tidy turns competition in 2021. We may need to alter and adapt our approach to delivering the competition next year, given the ongoing constraints posed by kovas. Both we can retain the ethos of the competition that has stood the test of time, so Well, my department is currently considering the format of the competition, it could take next year, having regard to restrictions on gatherings, and each of the five levels of the government’s plan for living with COVID-19 and the Paramount needs to protect the health and well being of volunteers and adjudicators the details of any changes in the competition will be shared with the tidy town groups well in advance. So I just want to assure the tidy towns groups, and the thousands of volunteers that my department, and the government is absolutely committed to the tiny towns competition, and we look forward to encouraging more and more times and villages to join us in future years.”

