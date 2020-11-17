NEW CITY CENTRE SHOP: is dedicated to COVID19 supplies

17 November 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

VirX Anti Viral Solutions, a new retail outlet which will stock a range of PPE products, ranging from masks to personal antiviral fogging, has opened its doors at 86 Oliver Plunkett Street.

The new business has been opened by Tom Treacy, owner of Jon Clare Ladies Fashions, who made the move into antiviral solutions at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic when he saw a severe lack of PPE equipment and knowledge around safe social interactions. He launched the corporate side of this business, JC-AVS, earlier this year, which creates tailored antiviral solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Having seen the effect that the closure of schools had on his own family, Mr Treacy sought to create a solutions focused service that would help venues and large scale operations like schools to operate safely in the wake of the pandemic.

“I firstly wanted to protect my own business and my staff. Speaking to my customers, there was an interest in additional measures, beyond wearing a mask, that they themselves could take. While we use the foggers in the shop, there was definitely an interest in the personal equipment which could be carried in a handbag for example.”

The store will include a variety of PPE equipment, ranging from masks and visors, to sanitiser dispensers, air purifiers, UVC lamps and a full range of thermometers.

All products stocked come with the guarantee of top-of-the-range safety certificates and warranties including the ISO9001 certification.

The retail premises will operate within Jon Clare Ladies Fashions at 86 Oliver Plunkett Street, which has been temporarily closed. The products were first used in the Jon Clare store, and Mr Treacy commented that they “help to keep my staff and my customers safe. There are so many products out there, it’s hard to find what is the right choice, and that can be overwhelming when people don’t know where to start in keeping their business compliant and safe.”

Commenting on the introduction of antiviral solutions, Mr Treacy found that his loyal customers in Jon Clare were anxious and unsure about where to turn for quality PPE equipment. “Speaking to my customers, there was an interest in additional measures, beyond wearing a mask, that they themselves could take. While we use the foggers in the shop, and have done since March, there was definitely an interest in the personal equipment which could be easily carried in a handbag for example.”

“While Jon Clare Fashions is closed for now, VirX Anti Viral Solutions remains open. I would like to invite anyone in to talk through our antiviral offerings – I understand this is a confusing time for many, and we want to help allay your fears and provide the solutions that best suit you.”

