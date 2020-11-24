CORK CITY FC: new adidas Home Shirt

24 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC is delighted to announce the launch of our their 2021 adidas Home Shirt in collaboration with their recently announced new official teamwear partner, McKeever Sport.

The shirt features a subtle pinstripe design on the front and encompasses the club’s traditional colours – GREEN, WHITE AND RED!

This bespoke adidas shirt has been specially crafted for the Rebel Army. The famous 3-stripes adorn the shoulders in red, with white side panels and sleeve cuffs.

UCC’s logo is sublimated into the fabric while a newly designed style of club badge provides the perfect finish.

Speaking of the launch today, club chairman Declan Carey said “A lot of hard work has been put into getting this shirt out well before Christmas during what have been very difficult circumstances for everyone. It’s a fantastic shirt and sure to be a massive hit. We’d like to thank McKeever Sport for their ongoing collaboration and support in helping our staff deliver this for our fans.”

The shirt is available to order NOW for immediate dispatch exclusively from CCFC.ie/shop. It will also be available soon from our new club shop which is due to open in December and from select retailed in Cork City.

Sizes range from kids Age 5 up to adult 3XL. Supporters can also avail of name & number printing for only €10