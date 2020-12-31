SOCCER: Morrissey, Slevin, Murphy, Harrington & Honohan sign back with City for 2021

31 December 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are delighted to announce that Gearóid Morrissey, Rob Slevin, Cian Murphy, David Harrington, and Josh Honohan have re-signed with the club ahead of the 2021 season.

Morrissey captained the side in 2020, and said that despite the tough season, the thought of leaving the club hadn’t crossed his mind: “Last season was very tough for everyone connected with the club, but I never wanted to go anywhere and I’m delighted to be signing back.

I’ve been here before and know what it takes, so it’s time for all of us to roll our sleeves up and work hard. I enjoyed playing with Colin and I enjoyed working under him at the end of last season, so I’m really looking forward to continuing that into next season. He’s building a young, talented group, who will give their all for the club, and I’ll do whatever I can to help the team.”

City boss Colin Healy was happy to get the midfielder signed up, saying: “Gearóid is someone I played with and we all know the ability he has. At his best, he is one of the top midfielders in the country, so I am thrilled he has signed back. His experience will be very important for us, as well as his quality. When I spoke to him, he made it clear that he wanted to stay and contribute to the club, which is exactly the kind of attitude we want throughout the squad.”

Slevin signed for City ahead of the 2020 season after a brief stint at Waterford, and after impressing last season, is excited to get back on the pitch in a City shirt: “ I am very pleased to have signed back. It’s a young group, with a lot of the lads having come through the academy here, but we got to know each other well last season and we feel we can learn from that experience and kick on now this year. Once I spoke to Colin and he outlined his plans, it was an easy decision to make.”

Healy hopes that the defender will have an impact on his side in the coming season: “Rob is another local lad, who has experience in the league. He’s had a taste of playing for the club and he is hungry for more of that, so I think he is a player who can contribute a lot next season.”

Murphy, who came through the academy and has been around the first team for the past number of seasons, hopes that now that he has overcome his injury stuggles, he can make an impact: “I’m really looking forward to working with Colin again. It’s been a frustrating spell for me with injuries over the last couple of years, but I’m over all of that now and I am confident that I can kick on and show what I can do. It really helps that a lot of us know each other and Colin well from the academy, so I’m sure that will help us hit the ground running.

Healy knows what Murphy is capable of, and hopes that he can bring that to his side ahead of the new season: “Cian was brilliant for us at academy level and we know the ability he has. He’s had a tough time of it with injury which has prevented him from being at his best at first team level but I think there’s a lot more to come from him and we know he will work very hard to achieve that.”

Harrington is another player that came through the academy, and having played under Healy at U19 and now at senior level, he hopes that this can be the season he can get a proper taste for first team football: “I feel like I’ve learned a lot over the last couple of years working with the likes of Mark McNulty every day. I always knew I would have to be patient, that’s vitally important for a goalkeeper, but I want to push for a place in the team this season and play as many games as I can.”

Healy was happy to get the shot stopper signed up, saying: “David has all the attributes to be a very good goalkeeper. He has had to be patient and willing to learn, which he has done, and next season will be another step in his development. He’s keen to continue learning and improving and I am confident he has a good future ahead of him if he maintains that approach.”

Honohan signs back with City after a disappointing year, in which injury problems kept him out of contention, but hopes that he can kick on in the New Year: “It was very frustrating that injury prevented me from being able to play last season, but I’ve worked very hard with the medical team and I’m confident that I’ll be back to full fitness very soon.

I’ve had a taste of first team action and I really want more of that. I know Colin very well from the Under 19s and there are obviously a number of players that I played with in the academy who will be in the squad for next season; we know each other well and I know we will all work hard and do our best for the club.”

Healy has also worked with the defender in the academy, and was happy to get him tied down for the coming season: “Josh is another young player with a lot of talent. He’s had a setback with injury which probably prevented him from featuring more often, but he’s overcome that and it’s an opportunity now for him to stake a claim for a place in the team. I know him well from the academy and I know he has the ability and work ethic to make a contribution next season.”