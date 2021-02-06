CORK CITY CENTRE: New #IrishWater mains for Leitrim Street, Coburg Street, Devonshire Street, and Camden Quay

6 February 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council, will commence works next week to replace ageing water mains that will provide a more secure and reliable water supply for Cork City. The works will include the replacement of 740m of water mains on Leitrim Street, Pine Street (North), Coburg Street, Devonshire Street (West), as well as along the N20 (south of Devonshire Street) to Camden Quay.

Irish Water is collaborating closely with Cork City Council to ensure that these critical upgrades are delivered prior to the next phase of urban renewal works under the Cork City Centre Movement Strategy.

Once complete, the new mains will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and ensure a reliable supply of water to customers and local businesses in this area. The new mains and service connections will eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground. This project will greatly improve the resilience of the water network in this part of Cork City.

COFTEC Ltd. will deliver these works on behalf of Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council. The works are scheduled to commence on Monday next, February 8, and are due to be complete in approximately 14 weeks. Irish Water is committed to delivering these necessary water network improvements for Cork City, improving water quality, security of water supply and reducing leakage.

Irish Water’s project manager Steven Blennerhassett outlined the importance of carrying out these essential works now, “Safeguarding Cork’s water supply for the future is a top priority for Irish Water. Every day about 120 million litres of water is treated and distributed through Cork’s water supply network. However, approximately 44% of this clean water is lost through leaks. It is a key priority for Irish Water to reduce this leakage by fixing and replacing ageing and leaking pipes and significant progress is being made. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.”

“I would like to thank businesses and residents for their patience and support as we carry out this essential work. It is important that we deliver these infrastructural improvements prior to the commencement of the MacCurtain Street Public Transport Improvement Scheme and associated public realm improvement works. We recognise that works of this nature can be inconvenient and we will continue to make every effort to minimise disruption through active, open engagement with local communities and through collaboration between our project team, our contracting partners, Cork City Council and An Garda Síochána.”

In order to complete works safely and efficiently, temporary road closures will be required at Leitrim Street (north), Pine Street and Devonshire Street (for eastbound traffic only). Traffic signage will be in place to notify road users of the works and to notify them well in advance of temporary road closures. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times throughout the works. These essential works will be carried out in accordance with level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.