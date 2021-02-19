AUDIO: Nationalise Ulster Bank – says Cork TD

19 February 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

A Cork North Central TD who is also Oireachtas Finance Committee member, Mick Barry, this morning called for the nationalisation of Ulster Bank.

The Cork North Central deputy said that this is the only way to guarantee protection of the banks’ 1.1 customers, 88 branches and 2800 workers.

Deputy Barry said there is also the need for immediate legislation to prevent the bank or any portion of it from falling into the hands of “vulture funds”.

He called for an urgent Dáil debate to be held on the issue next week.

He claimed that Nat West had “squeezed Ulster Bank dry for profit” and now was abandoning the Irish market without any thought whatsoever for the customers, communities and workforce that had helped swell their balance sheet.

