SPORT: 2021 Advertising opportunities with Cork City Football Club

18 February 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC have revealed details of their brand-new commercial brochure for the 2021 season.

The brochure includes all the old favourites such as pitchside advertising, programme ads and player sponsorships, while there has also been a new digital section added for businesses who want to target our supporters online.

There are also some great sponsorship opportunities available now with spots on the men’s, women’s and academy playing jerseys, with top of stand branding also available.

Speaking at the launch, Commercial Manager Paul Deasy said:

“We are delighted to finally get this off the ground, there has been a lot of hard work gone into this behind the scenes over the past few months. Without crowds a lot of our traditional revenue streams and sponsorship opportunities have taken a hit so we have had to look at our very strong online presence in aiding some of those. We understand a lot of businesses have been severely hit by Covid 19 and have moved their business operations online. These digital opportunities will help them get in front of our huge fan base here in Cork, Ireland and all over the world”. He concluded “While it has been a difficult year for almost everyone the support that we have received from our current sponsors and supporters has been phenomenal and already looking ahead to this year the support doesn’t seem to be wavering which is great to see”

To view the 2021 commercial brochure, click here.