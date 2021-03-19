Bodyfuelz becomes official nutritional food supplier of Cork City FC

19 March 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are delighted to announce Bodyfuelz as the official nutritional food supplier to the club. Bodyfuelz will supply nutritional meals to our men’s, women’s and academy teams for the 2021 season and will take place on the back of all senior men’s playing shirts.

Bodyfuelz will supply healthy meals to our first team while also providing match day nutrition for all our academy and women’s teams.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership Commercial Manager Paul Deasy said the following: “It is another great partnership for the club, a deal that reflects well for the commercial side but also the playing side. It is also another local business supporting its local club, the support we have seen from local businesses in these tough times is incredible, I would like to thank Sean Barry and all his team for making this happen. Again, as a club we urge our supporters to support those who support us”

Also commenting at the launch was Owner and Director of Bodyfuelz, Sean Barry: “We are thrilled to be on board with Cork City FC for the coming season. This is a massive club, and we are now delighted to be part of it. If we can help in giving all teams a slight advantage it will be well worth it. We are very proud to see the Bodyfuelz logo displayed on the men’s jersey and we wish Colin, his players and all the other teams in the club the best of luck for the coming season.”