Private Hospital in Cork wins international quality award @MaterCork @MaterPrivate

30 March 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Mater Private Hospital Network Cork wins international quality award this week

Mater Private Network Cork has become the first hospital in Ireland to be awarded the new 7th Edition Gold Standard from The Joint Commission International (JCI) for patient care and organisation management.

Mater Private Network Cork underwent a rigorous, virtual onsite review in March 2021 during which a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Managing Director at Mater Private Network Cork, Martin Clancy, said: “Our mission is to provide excellent medical care to those who need it in compliance with the highest international standards for safety and quality of care. We are continuing to raise the bar for others to follow and our key aim is to provide GPs with swift and easy access to in-hospital care for their patients. Our increased operating and bed capacity can ensure that more patients will be looked after promptly, efficiently, and effectively by our team of top-class consultants, medical and nursing staff.”

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

The Chief Operating Officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and Chief Nursing Executive, The Joint Commission, Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, said: “As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible. We commend Mater Private Network Cork for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

There has been considerable investment in developing the medical campus at Citygate, Mahon and the recent arrival of more than 12 new consultants has ensured that Mater Private Cork is prepared to grow further this year.

The Emergency Department, located on the ground floor of the hospital, remained open throughout the recent Level 5 lockdown, while the private hospital worked with the HSE in providing extra capacity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is open from 9.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and seeing patients on an appointment basis only to adhere to Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Another crucial access point, Urgent Cardiac Care, is a GP-referral service only and is open daily from 9am to 5pm.

Mater Private Network Cork is equipped with the very latest technology, private en-suite rooms and free parking for patients and visitors in designated areas.