15 April 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

All train services between Cork and Cobh will be replaced by bus transfers from Saturday 17th April to Saturday 1st May inclusive, due to essential track renewal works between Glounthaune and Cobh.

Cork to Midleton services are unaffected and will operate to the current revised schedule.

Face coverings are mandatory onboard all Iarnród Éireann services.