Charles Fort, Doneraile Court House, Garnish Island, Fota Arboretum – Reopen today after #COVID lockdown eases

26 April 2021
The Office of Public Works (OPW) is pleased to announce that a total of 97 OPW parks and heritage sites with outdoor spaces will be open to the public within the existing travel restrictions either from today, 26 April, or later this week. Like the over 30 OPW gardens and parklands that had remained open and accessible to locals throughout lockdown this year, the additional sites opening their grounds will continue to provide important amenities for citizens’ health and wellbeing.
Sites that are reopening from today include the outdoor spaces of Kells Priory, Trim Castle and Nenagh Castle as well as Loughcrew Cairns. Later in the week, the gardens at Doneraile Court (29 April) and Garnish Island (30 April) will reopen.
Minister Patrick O’Donovan TD, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, said:
“I am delighted that the steady progress we have made over the past months has allowed the easing of restrictions on outdoor visitor attractions from today. As a result, many additional outdoor OPW heritage sites and parks will be open for people to explore and enjoy locally. They provide much-needed recreational amenities.”
Minister O’Donovan added:
“I would like to ask members of the public to be mindful of existing Covid-19 guidelines during visits and to help us maintain the beauty of our parks and scenic locations by heeding the message of our “Love This Place, Leave No Trace” campaign. While the OPW’s staff are working hard to maintain the parks, gardens and heritage grounds in our care to a high standard so that they can be enjoyed by all visitors, we need your cooperation to keep these places litter-free.”
The OPW has been part of the joint initiative Love This Place, Leave No Trace since its launch by the Government of Ireland in partnership with Leave No Trace Ireland last summer. The campaign aims to promote responsible outdoor recreation practices that will ensure a healthier and sustainable future for all and calls on everyone to take care of the outdoors. There has been a notable increase in littering throughout the country over the past weekend, and areas affected include OPW heritage sites.
Where it has been safe to do so, toilet facilities have also reopened at OPW heritage sites, but their availability is dependent on local arrangements at each site and subject to ongoing review.
Table
|HERITAGE SITE NAME
|AREAS/SERVICES AVAILABLE ON SITE
|Altamont House & Gardens
|Gardens/Parklands Open
|Café Take-away only
|Arbour Hill, Dublin
|Open as normal
|Ardfert Cathedral
|Open outside spaces only using reception
|Askeaton Castle
|Access to outside spaces only
|Athenry Castle
|Access to outside spaces only
|Castle Closed
|Aughnanure Castle
|Access to outside spaces only
|Castle closed
|Battle of the Boyne
|Gardens/Parklands Open
|House/Visitor Centre Closed
|Café Take away service
|Blasket Islands & Visitor Centre
|Visitor Centre Closed for refurbishments
|Viewing Point Open
|National Botanic Gardens Glasnevin
|Visitor Centre Closed
|Gardens/Parklands Open with tours available as per Level 3 outdoor gatherings
|Café Take-away only
|Casino Marino
|Building Closed for refurbishments
|Grounds open to public
|Carrowmore Megalithic Cemetery
|Access to outside spaces only
|Visitor Centre closed
|Castletown
|Parklands Open
|Car park
|Café Take-away only
|Museum/House/Property Tour Closed
|Galleries Closed
|Visitor Centre Closed
|Charles Fort
|Access to outside spaces only from April 29th
|Visitor Centre and other internal Exhibition spaces closed
|Corlea Trackway
|Access to outside spaces only from April 29th
|Visitor Centre Closed
|Derrynane House & Garden
|House Closed
|Gardens Open
|Desmond Castle Newcastlewest
|Access to outside spaces only from April 29th
|Doneraile Court
|House Closed
|Gardens open Thurs – Sunday from 29th
|Parklands Open
|Café Take-away/outdoor service only
|Public Toilets COVID protocols apply
|Dublin Castle
|State Apartments Closed
|Garden
|Café Closed
|Dún Aonghasa
|Access to outside spaces only
|Visitor Centre Closed
|Emo Court
|House Closed
|Gardens/Parklands Open
|Café Takeaway only
|Farmleigh House & Estate
|House & Galleries Closed
|Gardens/Parklands Open
|Café Take-away only
|Fota Arboretum
|Gardens Open as normal
|Garden of Remembrance, Dublin
|Open as normal
|Garnish Island
|Island open from April 30th
|Gardens Open Weds to Sun
|Bryce House Closed
|Café Closed
|Glebe Gallery
|House & Gallery Closed
|Gardens/Parklands open
|Glendalough
|Access to outside spaces only
|Grangegorman Military Cemetery, Dublin
|Open as normal
|Heywood Gardens
|Open as normal
|Hill of Tara
|Access to outside spaces only
|Iveagh Gardens
|Open as normal
|Jerpoint Abbey
|Access to outside spaces only
|J.F.K Arboretum
|Indoor exhibitions Closed
|Outdoor Tours As per Level 3 guidelines for outdoor gatherings
|Café Closed
|Playground COVID protocols apply
|Kells Priory
|Access to outside spaces only
|Kilkenny Castle & Demesne
|Castle Closed
|Gardens/Parklands Open
|Tearoom Outdoor Service only
|Playground COVID protocols apply
|Kilmacurragh
|Gardens
|Tours Outdoor tours in line with Level 3 guidance for outdoor gatherings.
|Café Takeaway only
|Loughcrew
|Access to outside spaces only
|Nenagh Castle
|Access to outside spaces only
|Castle closed
|Old Mellifont Abbey
|Access to outside spaces only
|Parke’s Castle
|Access to outside spaces only
|Phoenix Park
|Visitor Centre Closed
|Park Open
|Café Takeaway only
|Walled Garden Open
|Portumna Castle
|Access to outside spaces only
|Castle closed
|Rathfarnham Castle
|Castle closed
|Café Take-away only
|Roscrea Heritage
|Access to outside spaces only
|Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin
|Gardens/Parklands open
|St.Enda’s Park & Pearse Museum
|Museum & Nature Room Closed
|Gardens/Parklands Open
|Café Take-away only
|St Stephen’s Green
|Open as normal
|Trim Castle
|Access to outside spaces only
|War Memorial Gardens
|Open as normal
