Bookies odds for the next President of Ireland? Roy Keane? Former Cork TD Pat Cox?

3 May 2021
By Tom Collins
The current President – Michael D Higgins – is now on his second term, and cannot run again

BoyleSports traders had to be on their toes Monday morning updating their odds for Aras contest.

Legendary singer Sharon Shannon has attracted support for the first time to become the next President of Ireland. The button accordion player appeared on the latest episode of ‘Keys to my Life’ on RTÉ and now the talented musician is being backed to become the President of Ireland with those chances plummeting into 20/1 from 150/1. Fans of Sharon have described her as a national treasure so it’s no surprise to see punters get behind her to replace Michael D. Higgins.

Another name on punters minds is Katie Taylor following her World Title defence. The Bray fighter continued her dominance of lightweight division with a win over Natasha Jones last weekend and now the Irish boxing champion is being backed to replace Michael D Higgins. The undisputed lightweight champion has tumbled into 500/1 to replace Michael D. Higgins and take his place in Áras an Uachtaráin in 2025 when Higgins’ second term is scheduled to come to an end. Those odds were as big as 1,500/1 a few days ago and if the support continues, we will see those odds tumble even further.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “It’s all about the ladies this week as we have seen support for Sharon Shannon and Katie Taylor to become our next president. Sharon is 20/1 from 150/1 while Katie Taylor is much bigger at 500/1 but was backed in from 1,500/1.”

Irish Presidential Election – Next President After Michael D Higgins

7-2 Mairead McGuinness

6 Fergus Finlay

11 Ruairi Quinn

11 Emily O’Reilly

11 John Finucane

12 Miriam O’Callaghan

12 Eamon O’Cuiv

16 Tony Holohan

20 Bertie Ahern

20 Sharon Shannon

22 Mary Davis

25 Seán Kelly

25 Lynn Ruane

28 Frances Fitzgerald

33 Olivia O’Leary

33 Frances Black

33 Colm O’Gorman

33 Philip Nolan

33 Pat Cox (former Cork TD)

Pat Cox was formerly President of the European Parliament (2002 – 2004), being elected on 15 January 2002, having served as an MEP, Munster from 1989. He served as a TD for Cork South Central (1992-1994). He was General Secretary of the Progressive Democrats (1986-1989).

40 Gerard Craughwell

40 Enda Kenny

40 Eamon Ryan

40 Proinsias De Rossa

40 Mark Daly

50 Panti Bliss

50 Ronan Glynn

50 Peter Casey

50 Micheál Martin

66 Phil Hogan

66 Gerry Adams

66 Ivana Bacik

66 Mary Lou McDonald

80 Shane Ross

80 Cecelia Ahern

80 David Norris

100 Ken Doherty

100 Damien Duff

100 Bono

100 Sean Gallagher

100 Kevin Sharkey

100 Joe Brolly

200 Roy Keane (born in Cork)

Roy Keane

200 Dana Rosemary Scallon200 Bill Cullen

200 Gemma O’Doherty

500 Conor McGregor

500 Katie Taylor

