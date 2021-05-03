Bookies odds for the next President of Ireland? Roy Keane? Former Cork TD Pat Cox?

3 May 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
BoyleSports traders had to be on their toes Monday morning updating their odds for Aras contest.
Legendary singer Sharon Shannon has attracted support for the first time to become the next President of Ireland. The button accordion player appeared on the latest episode of ‘Keys to my Life’ on RTÉ and now the talented musician is being backed to become the President of Ireland with those chances plummeting into 20/1 from 150/1. Fans of Sharon have described her as a national treasure so it’s no surprise to see punters get behind her to replace Michael D. Higgins.
Another name on punters minds is Katie Taylor following her World Title defence. The Bray fighter continued her dominance of lightweight division with a win over Natasha Jones last weekend and now the Irish boxing champion is being backed to replace Michael D Higgins. The undisputed lightweight champion has tumbled into 500/1 to replace Michael D. Higgins and take his place in Áras an Uachtaráin in 2025 when Higgins’ second term is scheduled to come to an end. Those odds were as big as 1,500/1 a few days ago and if the support continues, we will see those odds tumble even further.
Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “It’s all about the ladies this week as we have seen support for Sharon Shannon and Katie Taylor to become our next president. Sharon is 20/1 from 150/1 while Katie Taylor is much bigger at 500/1 but was backed in from 1,500/1.”
Irish Presidential Election – Next President After Michael D Higgins
7-2 Mairead McGuinness
6 Fergus Finlay
11 Ruairi Quinn
11 Emily O’Reilly
11 John Finucane
12 Miriam O’Callaghan
12 Eamon O’Cuiv
16 Tony Holohan
20 Bertie Ahern
20 Sharon Shannon
22 Mary Davis
25 Seán Kelly
25 Lynn Ruane
28 Frances Fitzgerald
33 Olivia O’Leary
33 Frances Black
33 Colm O’Gorman
33 Philip Nolan
33 Pat Cox (former Cork TD)
40 Gerard Craughwell
40 Enda Kenny
40 Eamon Ryan
40 Proinsias De Rossa
40 Mark Daly
50 Panti Bliss
50 Ronan Glynn
50 Peter Casey
50 Micheál Martin
66 Phil Hogan
66 Gerry Adams
66 Ivana Bacik
66 Mary Lou McDonald
80 Shane Ross
80 Cecelia Ahern
80 David Norris
100 Ken Doherty
100 Damien Duff
100 Bono
100 Sean Gallagher
100 Kevin Sharkey
100 Joe Brolly
200 Roy Keane (born in Cork)
200 Dana Rosemary Scallon200 Bill Cullen
200 Gemma O’Doherty
500 Conor McGregor
500 Katie Taylor
You must be logged in to post a comment Login