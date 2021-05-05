Creative Ireland County Cork Grant Scheme 2021

5 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is inviting applications for its Creative Ireland County Cork Open Call Grants Scheme 2021. The scheme supports not-for-profit groups and organisations in creating community-centred, developmental, artistic and cultural projects, events and initiatives which positively impact their community.

Launching the call for applications, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley encouraged community groups and cultural organisations to apply;

“The County Cork Creative Ireland Grants are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and promote our culture. The past year has shown us more than ever the importance of culture and community during tough times. County Cork is home to a wealth of culture and heritage expressed throughout our communities in a diverse number of ways, from poetry to pottery, storytelling to sculpture, and much more besides. The Creative Ireland Programme seeks to put culture at the heart of everything we do and provides a great opportunity to enhance and further promote and encourage the cultural undertakings of everyone in the county.”

Organisations and groups are required to engage with creative practitioners to develop and deliver their project. This scheme is supported by Creative Ireland and Cork County Council. The maximum amount of funding awarded is €5,000.

Full details and the application form can be complete online at yourcouncil.ie. The deadline for applications is 23:59 on Sunday 30th May 2021.

Queries can be made by contacting Cork County Council’s Creative Ireland Projects Coordinator on creativeireland@corkcoco.ie or by calling 021 4346210.