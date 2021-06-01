WATER OFF: Macroom

1 June 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is progressing essential works in Macroom town tonight. The works will involve connecting new homes to the local water supply network.

In order to reduce the impact on customers, the works will be carried out on Tuesday evening from 9pm to 11pm. Customers in Macroom town, Mashanaglass, Canovee and surrounding areas may experience some disruption to their water supply from 9pm to 11pm on Tuesday 01 June. It may take 2-3 hours following restoration time for the network to refill and normal water supply to fully return, however, please continue to follow the HSE guidance on handwashing. Irish Water and Cork County Council regret any inconvenience these essential works may cause. Up to date information on these works will be available on our website here: https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/?ref=COR00033549

For helpful tips and advice on how to prepare for planned works and avoid issues with your water supply, visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-issues/prepare-for-planned-works/. These essential works are being carried out by Irish Water and Cork County Council, in adherence with the HSE and government guidance on Covid-19.

Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

Irish Water continues to work during the current pandemic with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.