A gym within a modern glass office building? Yes, Cork is now a world city!

7 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Dennehy’s Health and Fitness is opening its fourth gym in the heart of Cork’s new commercial district – Penrose Dock. Dennehy’s is set to open at the award winning Penrose Dock on Monday 7th June for individual training.

Once fully open they will have a range of over 40 group sessions per week including yoga, pilates, indoor cycling and circuit based classes. They will also have an onsite physio as well as an official Hammer Strength Training Centre, which will be the first one in Cork city and only the fourth in Ireland. Hammer Strength Training Centres are world renowned training centres that elite athletes use.

Dennehy’s will also be introducing one to one and team mate personal training and are offering complimentary assessments and programming.

An initial investment of €700,000 will ensure the new gym is one of the top facilities of its kind in the country as well as creating up to 15 new jobs.

Dennehy’s Health and Fitness has established itself as Cork’s premier gym brand. The gym is a 10,000 sq ft facility and members can avail of the spa standard shower and changing area, which extends to over 3,600 square feet and provides for an enhanced member experience. It encompasses a spacious gym floor with areas designed for cardio, strength and functional fitness. There are also two studios. Studio 1 will facilitate group classes such as circuit training and yoga. Studio 2 will be a dedicated spin area. Dennehy’s Health and Fitness Clubs were founded in 2010 and are Cork’s first multi-site Health and Fitness Clubs. They operate fitness clubs in Ballincollig, Douglas and Blackpool. Having Penrose Dock as their fourth location allows members to experience the unique offering of four different gyms for the price of one membership in Cork.

Owner of Dennehy’s Health and Fitness, Luke Dennehy said: “We are so excited to be opening our fourth gym at Penrose Dock. We have very exciting plans for this new facility and we cannot wait to welcome people to this new location, which is right in the heart of Cork’s newest commercial district. We are really looking forward to getting to know all the companies and employees in Penrose Dock and the surrounding areas. We cater for everyone at Dennehy’s beginners right up to experts and professionals.”

JCD Group’s new office development at Penrose Dock is a 250,000 sq ft grade A office scheme which commenced construction in October 2018. The scheme on a prime 1.8 acre river fronting site consists of two world class buildings, Penrose One is 80,000 sq ft over seven floors with Column free floor plates and Penrose Two is 170,000 sq ft over nine floors with floor plates of 20,000 sq ft.

Development Manager with JCD Group, Emmet Foley says, “We are delighted to see Dennehy’s Health and Fitness opening its doors this month. This new state of the art gym will be a huge addition to Penrose Dock. We have some very exciting companies who have moved into Penrose Dock in recent months and we are now at 90% capacity.”

Companies such as Qualcomm, Cloudera, Cadence, Varonis, Grant Thornton, Matheson, Remitly and C.H. Robinson will all be located at Penrose Dock. In addition there is also an on-site cafe operated by Naturally Nourished, a well-known local operator who specialises in healthy food and local coffee.

The Penrose Dock development forms a key part of the evolution of the North Quays into a thriving new economic district in the City. Centred around Kent Train Station, the new district at the eastern entrance to the city will be the cornerstone of a rejuvenated area, as it brings balance and adds momentum to the progress made in recent years on the South Quays, with One Albert Quay and Navigation Square.