Cork MEP chosen as a representative on the Conference on the Future of Europe

22 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

MEP Deirdre Clune chosen as a representative on the Conference on the Future of Europe

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune was representing the European Parliament last weekend at the inaugural meeting on the Conference on the Future of Europe.

MEP Clune is one of 108 MEPs selected to represent Ireland, the EPP Group and Fine Gael at this very special summit.

The Conference on the Future of Europe is seeking to give people from all walks of life, across Europe, a greater say on what they expect from the European Union, which should then help guide the EU’s future direction and policymaking.

MEP Clune said: “I am honoured to be representing MEPs at this Conference on the Future of Europe. We want to hear from people in Cork and want you to have your say in how Europe is run. We want to hear people’s views on topics like education, pandemics, agriculture and other important topics.

“Ireland’s place in Europe is as important as ever and now is the chance to have your say on its future. The online platform for the Conference on the Future of Europe is now open meaning Irish people can now put forward their ideas and suggestions.

“This is a great opportunity for people to have their say on the future of Europe. It is a chance to shape how topics like climate change, healthcare, education and agriculture will be delivered across the EU over the coming years. It is vital that our voices are heard as we look to shape the future of how Europe will operate.”

This is the platform that people can use to submit their ideas: https://futureu.europa.eu/?locale=en