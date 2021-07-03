Aldi plants 37,000 trees near Mitchelstown, County Cork

1 July 2021

By Mary Bermingham

Aldi plants 37,000 trees in Killaclug, West of Mitchelstown, Co Cork to mark new Douglas store opening

To celebrate the opening of Aldi’s new store in Douglas, the Douglas store staff teamed up with Green Belt and Ned (their canine helper!) to plant 37,000 trees in Killaclug, Mitchelstown, Co Cork, which is West of Aldi’s massive Regional Distribution Centre.

Located on the old cinema site in Douglas village, the new store is Aldi’s 24th to open in County Cork

Aldi is the first retailer in Ireland to commit to planting 1 million native Irish woodland trees by 2025, working together with Green Belt. As part of this, Aldi will be planting almost 100,000 trees across County Cork.