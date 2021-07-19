JOB ADVERT: Refrigeration Apprentice – Rea Refrigeration Ltd of Mitchelstown, Co Cork

19 July 2021
By Mary Bermingham
Job title
Refrigeration Apprentice
Employer
Rea Refrigeration Ltd of Mitchelstown, Co Cork
Description
Rea Refrigeration Ltd are looking for an apprentice with a keen interest in the dairy and commercial refrigeration industry, utilising all types of refrigerants.
Successful candidates will be required to be trained in all aspects of the trade programme.
Candidate will be assisting and trained in the installation of different refrigerants
Will be carrying out routine and non-routine tasks regularly.
Required
Intention to qualify with a full driver’s licence.
Ability to deal with work in a timely manner and fulfil weekly and daily schedules
Hard-working, flexible and can use initiative to solve on the spot issues
Must have interest in becoming a qualified refrigerant technician
Must have fluent English
Training provided
Start date
Available for immediate start.
How to apply?
Rea Refrigeration is an equal opportunity employer. To apply, please phone 025 24813 or email rearefrigeration@eircom.net
