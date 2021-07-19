JOB ADVERT: Refrigeration Apprentice – Rea Refrigeration Ltd of Mitchelstown, Co Cork

19 July 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Job title

Refrigeration Apprentice

Employer

Rea Refrigeration Ltd of Mitchelstown, Co Cork

Description

Rea Refrigeration Ltd are looking for an apprentice with a keen interest in the dairy and commercial refrigeration industry, utilising all types of refrigerants.

Successful candidates will be required to be trained in all aspects of the trade programme.

Candidate will be assisting and trained in the installation of different refrigerants

Will be carrying out routine and non-routine tasks regularly.

Required

Intention to qualify with a full driver’s licence.

Ability to deal with work in a timely manner and fulfil weekly and daily schedules

Hard-working, flexible and can use initiative to solve on the spot issues

Must have interest in becoming a qualified refrigerant technician

Must have fluent English

Training provided

Start date

Available for immediate start.

How to apply?

Rea Refrigeration is an equal opportunity employer. To apply, please phone 025 24813 or email rearefrigeration@eircom.net