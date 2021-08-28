Irish Distillers launches Virtual Irish Whiskey Academy at Midleton Distillery

28 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Virtual Irish Whiskey Academy

Learn about the unique craft that goes into making some of the world’s favourite whiskey expressions from International Whiskey Ambassador, Tommy Byrne. Participants will receive a Virtual Academy Kit with everything they need to take part in the interactive, hands-on, experience from the comfort of home

Irish Distillers is inviting whiskey enthusiasts to travel to Midleton Distillery, virtually, to discover the wonderful craft of Irish whiskey production. The Virtual Irish Whiskey Academy, which officially launches today, provides attendees with an interactive education on the secrets and craft of Irish whiskey production, hosted live from Midleton Distillery by International Whiskey Ambassador and Academy Tutor, Tommy Byrne.

Over the course of three hours, Tommy will lead participants through an in-depth live, interactive session on the Irish whiskey production process including behind the scenes footage of Midleton Distillery, Ireland’s largest whiskey production operation. Participants will learn about the passion and craft that goes into creating world-renowned Irish whiskey expressions and develop an understanding of what sets Irish whiskey apart from other world whiskeys.

As part of the experience, participants will receive a Virtual Irish Whiskey Academy Kit with everything they need to fully immerse themselves in the magic of Midleton Distillery, but from the comfort of their own homes. The kit includes samples of the essential key elements of whiskey production: wholegrains, new make spirit, stave sections and mature whiskeys as well as samples of four premium Single Pot Still Whiskeys – Green Spot, Redbreast 12-Year-Old, Powers John’s Lane Release and Midleton Very Rare Barry Crocket Legacy. Participants will also receive four tasting glasses, a notebook and pen, the Irish Whiskey Academy Summary Book and a digital certificate of completion.

Commenting on the launch, Tommy Byrne said:

“We are excited to, once again, welcome whiskey enthusiasts to Midleton Distillery – but this time, Irish Whiskey Academy participants will discover the magic of the distillery through our new Virtual Irish Whiskey Academy. We look forward to meeting new people, making connections and discussing our shared passion for great Irish whiskey. All participants need to take part is a device that connects to the internet, and we take care of the rest. The experience offers plenty of opportunity for conversation, questions, note-taking and, of course, tasting the diverse flavours of Midleton Distillery’s Single Pot Still whiskey range, all from the comfort of home.”

The Virtual Academy Experience is priced at €95 per person. Attendees will also be given the option to add additional extras including an exclusive bottle of the ‘Academy’ Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey 3rd edition and a limited Irish Whiskey Academy hardback book.

The experience is open to groups of 3 to 20 people in the Republic of Ireland with discounts available for larger bookings of 6 or more people, and for members of the recently launched Barrel Club Midleton Distillery.

For full details and to book your place at the Virtual Irish Whiskey Academy visit: www.irishwhiskeyacademy.com