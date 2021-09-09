POLITICS: Bookmakers are taking bets on the future of Cork TD Simon Coveney still being a Minister at year end

9 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Opinion

Who would want to be a Politician these days? The public mob can be whipped into a furore over any issue.Today, word reached us that a bookmaker is taking bets on “Simon Coveney to Still be Minister for Foreign Affairs on 31 Dec 2021”

Simon Coveney is a Cork South-Central TD who has achieved much for Cork, in my personal view he is hard working and professional, and this view was shared by many until recently. He had been a red-hot favourite to eventually replace Leo Varadkar as Fine Gael Leader. Sadly, in the world of politics, anyone – regardless of their CV – is only a scandal away from being on the wrong side of public opinion. This has always been the case, but today – thanks to the internet – the tide can turn much faster when the online mob is whipped into outrage (false or real) by one’s opponents who are all too ready to hear what they want to hear. Politicians often say that the only opinion poll that matters is the ballot box. That may well be the case every 5 years, but in the interim, the leader of a Party has to ensure the public are still with his party. If a TD’s brand becomes too toxic they must be seen to act. Can you imagine this being the case in a normal workplace; if you made a slip up then your boss would have to be seen to demote you, in order to maintain his own position? A similar industry must be soccer, whe

BoyleSports released a statement today announcing they were taking bets on the future of Simon Coveney Political career. The bet isin’t whether or not he will still be a TD, but simply on whether or not he retain his current Ministerial portfolio. Today’s BoyleSports statement read “Simon Coveney Out? Minister For Foreign Affairs 5/6 From 3/1 To Be Gone By End Of 2021 – Fine Gael Deputy Drifts To Evens From 4/11 To Replace Varadkar” it continued by saying “Simon Coveney’s time as Minister for Foreign Affairs could be coming to an abrupt end if the latest betting trends are anything to go by. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said the Taoiseach must sack Coveney or the Minister could face a no-confidence motion after he faced questions this week over his role in the appointment of Katherine Zappone as US Envoy. Punters have since been requesting odds with BoyleSports that Coveney will no longer be Minister for Foreign Affairs by the end of the year, which was chalked up as an outside 3/1 chance at the start of the week. But strong backing in the past 48 hours means it’s now just a 5/6 shot, the same price for him to remain in the position.”

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Simon Coveney is coming under increased scrutiny with his odds tumbling to be sacked by the end of the year. The Minister for Foreign Affairs appeared in front of an Oireachtas Committee this week, but the pressure isn’t easing and those chances have now been backed down to 5/6 from 3/1.”