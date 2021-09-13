15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
How to watch Ian Bailey interview with Colette Fitzpatrick on Virgin Media One? #TheBigInterview

13 September 2021, Monday
By Tom Collins
Tonight a pre-recorded interview aired on Virgin Media One (a channel previously known as TV3). News Anchor Colette Fitzpatrick spoke with Ian Bailey.

Ian Bailey was arrested twice in Ireland, but never charged in Ireland, in relation to the 1996 murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier at the French ladies Holiday Home at Toormore, near Schull, West Cork.

Tonights’s TV interview programme was recorded in recent days. Ian Bailey is reported to have told the media he didn’t receive any fee from Virgin Media for his participation, but his travel expenses from West Cork to the Dublin TV Studio were paid by the station.

Ian Bailey has always denied any involvement in the 1996 murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, however he was convicted in absentia by a Court in France, and sentenced to prison time. This means Ian Bailey cannot travel outside of Ireland for fear of being arrested and taken to France.

To watch the interview in full use the Virgin Media player at https://www.virginmediatelevision.ie/player/show/2149/

