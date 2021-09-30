6 Unconventional Uses of CBD Oil

30 September 2021

By Enzo Schillaci

(Fast Buds)

CBD oil is normally used to calm inflation or as a pain reliever, but the uses that can be made of this product are almost endless.

The use of cannabis for medicinal purposes is advancing around the world, with more and more countries making way for the legal use of this substance. And it is only once this happens that scientific research on the subject starts to take place. That is why it is not surprising that new uses and discoveries are constantly being made in relation to this plant that seems to be able to do everything.

CBD oil is one of the most common products derived from cannabis plants and consists of an infusion of different types of oil, with one of the main components of the plant, CBD or cannabidiol. In case you are not aware, CBD is the cannabinoid of the marijuana family responsible for most of the medicinal effects of the plant, and that, unlike its brother THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, does not produce the effects normally associated with “being high.”

These are some of the less conventional uses for CBD oil.

1. CBD oil to quit smoking

One surprising use you can make of CBD oil is to help you quit smoking. According to several studies, in which smokers were given different doses of CBD, and a placebo, it was seen as a result that the group with the highest percentage of CBD consumed managed to reduce their tobacco use by up to 40%.

Likewise, this cannabinoid is also often used for those dealing with addiction problems to different substances, including alcohol.

2. CBD for pets

Did you know that you could treat your pets with CBD too? The uses that can be applied to pets with CBD are also many, from anxiety caused by fireworks or storms, to even infections or inflammations generated from an injury or illness, for example.

3. Oil for foot pain

This is undoubtedly one of the less conventional uses of CBD, but one that has become popular thanks to different celebrities who incorporated it: cannabis oil to relieve foot pain from the use of heels.

As we know, CBD is frequently used to relieve pain, and just by applying a few drops on the painful area, in just a few minutes you will be able to feel its action.

4. CBD for skin care

CBD, being a great asset against bacteria, began not long ago to be used for skincare, either to hydrate it or to fight acne. Even several studies also found that applying CBD oil topically, that is, directly on the skin, helps to alleviate certain skin conditions such as psoriasis or eczema.

5. Recovery from sport with CBD oil

Another reason why the use of CBD began to become popular was thanks to different famous athletes who made public their use of the substance to recover after intense training. From football players, boxers, Olympians, and everything in between, everyone claims that this component works effectively both to relieve pain and to calm muscle swelling. In addition, many confirm that thanks to the use of CBD they can recover faster. Again, to go for this use of CBD, you must apply it topically, on the skin in the desired area.

Finally, one of the best aspects of cannabis oil is that you can even produce it yourself at home, which is why many medical patients choose to plant their own marijuana plants to make their own CBD treatments from there. For instance, Fast Buds has some strains with different THC and CBD proportions like Gorilla Glue seeds. However, if you are not interested in high THC levels, it would be better to go for CBD Auto strain. Many brands have some CBD-only genetics, but again, read the product label carefully to make sure you have what you are looking for, and start making your own CBD oil.