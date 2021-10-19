Joe Duffy Group to acquire C.A.B. Motor Company Limited @CABmotors

19 October 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Joe Duffy Motor Group announced that they have agreed to acquire C.A.B. Motor Company Limited, subject to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s approval, which, if granted, is expected to be completed near the end of November 2021.

Conor Cavanagh, Dealer Principal C.A.B. Motor Company Limited, said:

“In operation since 1925 and the longest established Ford dealership in Munster, we are privileged to have such a talented, loyal, and long-serving team and customer base. When selling the business, it was imperative to the company and me personally that we sought a buyer whose values and culture align closely with ours. We are delighted that the Joe Duffy Group will acquire C.A.B. It is important that the team benefit from being part of a larger group with ambitious expansion plans and further career development opportunities. I am incredibly grateful to the team for their commitment over the years”.

Commenting on the proposed sale, Gavin Hydes, Group C.E.O. at the Joe Duffy Group, said: