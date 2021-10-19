Joe Duffy Group to acquire C.A.B. Motor Company Limited @CABmotors

19 October 2021
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie
The Joe Duffy Motor Group announced that they have agreed to acquire C.A.B. Motor Company Limited, subject to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s approval, which, if granted, is expected to be completed near the end of November 2021.
Conor Cavanagh, Dealer Principal C.A.B. Motor Company Limited, said:
“In operation since 1925 and the longest established Ford dealership in Munster, we are privileged to have such a talented, loyal, and long-serving team and customer base. When selling the business, it was imperative to the company and me personally that we sought a buyer whose values and culture align closely with ours. We are delighted that the Joe Duffy Group will acquire C.A.B. It is important that the team benefit from being part of a larger group with ambitious expansion plans and further career development opportunities. I am incredibly grateful to the team for their commitment over the years”.
Commenting on the proposed sale, Gavin Hydes, Group C.E.O. at the Joe Duffy Group, said:
“I am delighted to confirm that we have agreed to purchase C.A.B. Motor Company Limited, subject to the statutory approval of The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. This acquisition further demonstrates our ambition to grow and increase our national footprint in Munster. I look forward to welcoming the C.A.B. team to the Group. In operation since 1925, we are delighted to acquire this landmark business in Cork. Celebrating their Centenary in 2017, Cork is the home of the first Ford Factory in 1917. As the Joe Duffy Group look to celebrate our 50th anniversary next year, the Group is also a long-established business with strong employee and customer principles. It was evident when we met the owner, Conor Cavanagh, that our cultural, business, employee and customer values are strongly aligned”.