Carrigaline Weekly News

21 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

News from County Corks’ largest town, with thanks to Barry Cogan

Silver Medal

Carrigaline Tidy Towns are celebrating their Silver Medal award in this year’s Tidy Towns competition. Carrigaline who won gold and silver in recent years got 334 marks, one short of gold. The results will be analysed to see where extra marks can be gained next year. Well done to all the volunteers who were back out on Saturday morning in the park preparing the ground and sowing seed in the wildflower garden, they also planted Spring bulbs for their pollinators. The litter pickers also gave the town a good clean-up.

County Champions

Carrigaline Junior Ladies football squad won county honours by beating Erin’s Own by 4.12 – 1.7 last Friday November 12th under lights at Nemo Rangers grounds. Both clubs brought great numbers of players and supporters creating a wonderful atmosphere at the final. Next season Carrigaline ladies will play in the Junior B Championships. Carrigaline minor girls play in the quarter A County Championships in Dunmanway against Doheny’s this Friday at 7.15pm.

GAA

Carrigaline Senior footballers ended the season on a high note on Saturday when they beat Ilen Rovers by 1.10pts to 10 pts in the relegation play off in Rosscarbery old pitch. It looked like a down game with three minutes to go when Callum Barrett scored the winning goal. As a result Carrigaline will play senior football again next year. Carrigaline Under 18s play Beara in Dunmanway in the Premier County semi-final.

Men’s Shed

Great progress is reported on the fitting out of the Carrigaline Men’s Shed. The new 4,000 sq ft building has a fully fitted kitchen, wood workshop, mechanical and metal workshop, a choir/games room with space for arts, crafts and games as well as a dedicated committee room incorporating a modern administration office. A few more items of equipment are still required to complete the fitout. The polytunnel still needs to be re-erected. The members are looking forward to the day when all activities can resume in the Shed. On Monday last the walking group enjoyed a guided tour of Cork City by fellow member and tour guide Noel Lane. The choir which continues to practice Christmas Carols every Tuesday morning has some local performances planned. Enquiries Roger Morrissey: 087 220 3547.

Macra

Carrigaline Macra held their first in person meeting since the lockdown over 18 months ago. It was a great social gathering where they reviewed the past 18 months and made plans for the coming months and the New Year. A great welcome was given to Macra’s Training and Development Officer Jerry Murphy who offered them great advice and encouragement. All were delighted to meet up and enjoyed swapping stories over a cup of tea afterwards. The club took part in many competitions lately including the Seandún round of the bowling; the Carrigaline team of Richard Anderson, James Browne, Áine Minchin, Shane Ross and Bríd Ryder put on a good show, and had a great time full of fun and laughter. Shane Ross, John Bryan and Eamonn Hora showed off their welding skills in Cronin Trailer’s workshop on Monday November 1st, the winner Vincent Murphy, Whitechurch goes on to the next round. Last Sunday November 14th the Men’s team of Colin Ross, Thomas Cotter, Evan Ross, Steven Noonan and Shane Ross competed in the 5-a-side indoor soccer competition in Watergrasshill Community Hall; they put the other teams under pressure to progress to the next round.

Glanmire Macra are hosting their annual Big Christmas Quiz in the Hut Bar, Watergrasshill on Wednesday 8th December. All are welcome to attend. It is sure to be full of festive fun and is always a great night out! New members welcome.