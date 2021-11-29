New Mitchelstown Lidl Store to Re-Open this December

29 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Many north County Cork shoppers will welcome with the news that a brand-new Lidl store will open in Mitchelstown on Thursday 2nd December just ahead of the Christmas shopping period. The Lidl store which has undergone an “extensive modernisation”, will create four new jobs in the local community, bringing the total number of those employed at the Mitchelstown store to 21 and an investment of over €7.6 million to the local community.

When doors re-open on Thursday, 2nd December, customers will be able to shop Lidl’s renowned range of top-quality products at the best prices in the new 1,420 metre squared shop floor, featuring larger aisles, higher ceilings and a bakery area with freshly baked breads and pastries, one of Lidl’s most popular features. Furthermore, the Mitchelstown store will have PV solar panels, and include improved carpark facilities with enhanced car park lighting; additional disabled; parent & child parking spaces.

Commenting on the opening of Lidl Mitchelstown Store Manager, Joseph Moynihan tole TheCork.ie

“We are beyond delighted to finally be able to re-open the doors of our Mitchelstown store and welcome customers to experience the new features and the same great value. The team have worked exceptionally hard to have the store ready and as its a few weeks away from Christmas, it is certainly set to be a busy period. We look forward to welcoming shoppers to the new state of the art store next week on Thursday the 2nd December.”

Advancing Lidl Ireland’s community-focused objectives under its ‘A Better Tomorrow’ corporate social responsibility programme, and to mark the new store opening, the team at Lidl Mitchelstown have chosen to donate €1,000 in Lidl vouchers to Cope foundation that will be presented on the day.