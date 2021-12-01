The most famous casinos in Cork

1 December 2021

By Roger Jones

If you want to visit a slightly different destination, a trip to Cork is a great idea. Cork is also known as a city of culture, good shops, and traditional Irish pubs. Tourists, as well as locals, visit these places to try the delicious Irish drinks and local specialties. This is a very lively city where you can get acquainted with the sights but also have a good time and rest. Shopping lovers will surely like St. Patrick’s Street. Here you can buy literally everything, jewelry, clothing, books, and works of art. Moreover, the town is renowned for its gambling venues, so let’s take a closer look at the renowned and most popular casinos in Cork.

Macau Casino Cork

Featuring a 6000-square-foot floor with a restaurant and gaming area, the Macau Casino Complex is the largest and one of the most popular casinos in Cork. The home to the World Series of Poker Tournaments in Ireland is based in the Cork City Centre and is frequently visited by casino connoisseurs. Also, the place offers social and professional games. In addition to video slots and table games such as Roulette, Three-Card-Poker, Hold’em, Punto Banco, and Blackjack, you can match skills against world-class croupiers in a competitive yet professional atmosphere.

Unlike other landline venues that offer limited options for newbies, here you can learn how to play and eventually become a blackjack master. Moreover, you do not need a big bankroll, because this is one of the best 1 euro deposit casino Ireland that you can find. Furthermore, the casino’s website is where you can find playing strategies explained in detail.

Dubbed the city’s premier gaming club, it also offers downloadable apps so that Android and iOS customers can enjoy additional benefits and get tickets to regularly organized events. As an example, there was a 40 G’s Tournament with a prize pool of €40.000 as well as Slots Rewards. If you don’t have an app, the Player’s Card Club will also do the trick since it grants access to different perks based on your Green, Black, or Red status.

The Bank Casino

Dubbed the best private club among all other Cork casinos, the Bank Casino and Card Club occupies Clarkes Bridge House and gathers the country’s finest poker players. Daily Texas and Omaha tournaments are accompanied by top Blackjack facilities and quite a few tables for this attractive game of chance. Casino enthusiasts can also try their luck in Roulette enjoying both great rates and services in the second most popular casino in Cork.

Those who require different types of private functions are also welcomed to contact the management via email or using the built-in page form. The ideally located facility hosts regular Cash Games events and the league runs until Good Friday.‎

When entering the daily Cash League, your starting stack is made of chip points where the “1000 chip points” rule governs the game. Players with a strong bankroll can try an optional top-up of €50 for 10.000 extra chips and thus increase their winning odds. And players who want to play with less bankroll can try themselves in a 10 euro deposit casino, which offers no lower chances of winning. All games are hosted on state-of-the-art facilities.

Victoria Sporting Club Cork

Established in 1987 as a snooker club, the venue today operates more than 200 slot machines and arcades. The Vantage Club Card membership is the pinnacle and comes free of any charge. In return for your commitment, Victoria Sporting Club grants daily raffles, spot prizes, and ongoing promotions. You can always follow the latest news and developments on their official social media accounts.

Based in St Patrick’s Quay in the iconic Victorian Quarter in Cork, the casino promises 2 Bonus Points and 2 Level Points for every €1 bet placed. Among other perks, you will enjoy special birthday offers, VIP-exclusive draws, birthday free play, and exclusive bingo discounts.

According to the guests’ reviews, you will meet friendly and nice staff, a top-notch snooker hall, and a clean and comfortable coffee shop. For an army of tourists and gamblers, the place is among their popular casino choices to visit when in Cork. We also recommend you go to the city centre and enjoy a couple of hands of poker while on the road.

Blarney Castle

Home of the world famous Blarney Stone, this is another popular touristic destination where each guide Cork has will point you to. The stone apparently has magic skills and grants the gift of gab to any person who kisses it. That sounds like a nice strategy before entering a poker room.

The castle inspired the homonymous gambling venue in the centre next to City Gaol, once a notorious prison, now a popular museum. Historical values aside, you are invited to poker rooms, slots, and other attractive casino activities.

Gold Rush Casino Cork

Designed as a Wild West saloon and totally opposite to a slightly more popular venue, the casino is part of a larger group of gambling venues owned and operated by Goldrush Casinos Ltd. Players here can use Visa and MasterCard along with cash to make real-money deposits and receive winnings they achieved by playing popular casino games.

In addition to poker cash games, the Dublin franchise hosts an entire series of exciting video slot machines. You can access them round the clock and always expect to find impeccable hospitality and knowledgeable croupiers wheeling and dealing on roulette tables.

For fans of online casino entertainment, an interesting fact is that live casino games are directly broadcasted from this place. So, if you’re into this kind of fun, odds are great that you have competed against a dealer sitting at this landline casino…

Conclusion

Before entering a Cork casino, you will need to be a player of legal age since responsible gambling policies of Emerald Island strictly prohibit minors from such activities. Presuming this little thing is solved, make sure to bring your ID card to show at the entrance of your chosen venue. Also, it is a smart move to download a casino app (where offered) to enjoy additional goodies that it could be missed without.