Fundraising students complete their Christmas fast in support of Cork’s SHARE community

24 December 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Hundreds of Cork Students Rise to the Fundraising Challenge this year by Fasting in Solidarity with the Elderly in our Community

SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly) are fundraising across the streets of Cork this week in support of Cork’s elderly community and those most vulnerable among us. In another challenging year where Christmas shoppers are online rather than on street, the team are working hard to raise awareness of their work and their message. Until Christmas Eve, hundreds of students from schools across the City will be visible on the streets of the city wearing the familiar yellow jackets as they reach out to the generous Cork public for support.

Fasting has been a part of the SHARE tradition since the beginning. It is traditional that a small number of students fast every day at the Crib. This year, hundreds of students are taking on the challenge on Christmas week, and welcoming donations through their GoFundMe campaign at https://sharecork.org/donations/

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin stopped by today to show his support for the work of SHARE and it’s fasting students.

This year, in consideration of ongoing Covid-19 precautions, SHARE initiatives, include:

· A larger scale fast with online fundraising on GoFundMe (https://sharecork.org/donations/ ) · ‘Tap to Share’ boxes which accept debit and credit cards and eliminate the need to handle coins and cash; · their traditional coin collection boxes. SHARE lapel stickers will be optional, in consideration of social distancing requirements. · the second annual Yellow Day, – a huge success introduced as an outreach to schools across the county wishing to participate in the annual campaign, without being involved in street collections. Schools and students have readily embraced the initiative of wearing yellow for one day held on 25th November. · a city bus wrap campaign to promote online donations through www.sharecork.org.

Speaking at his visit to the crib, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin said,

“I would like to acknowledge the hard work of all involved in SHARE. To see the students, out in all weather conditions, with many fasting, is very impressive. As many of us look forward to celebrating Christmas with our families, these young people are shining a light on the needs of the elderly in our community where isolation and loneliness remains a hardship for many, particularly at this time of year. These students continue on a long tradition in Cork and through their effort represent the true spirit of Christmas and I applaud their great work.”

Ronan McAuliffe, chair of the 2021 SHARE executive, also spoke of the 2021 SHARE charity drive,