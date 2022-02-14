‘The Three Tenors’ to perform at Cork Opera House

14 February 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

I was delighted to hear that ‘The Three Tenors’ were coming to Cork Opera House. Naturally, I knew it would not be Spaniard’s Plácido Domingo and José Carreras, and Italian Luciano Pavarotti, because the latter sadly died in 2007, but I thought the group still existed albeit with some new suntanned elderly member. Upon opening their promotional video I heard an Irish accent on the voiceover, and then learned the performers are actually billed as ‘Ireland’s Greatest Voices – The Three Tenors’. The devil is in the detail.

The group is made up of Dubliner’s (as in hailing from the Capital, but not connected with the Ronnie Drew group) Kenneth O’Regan, Paul Feery, and Kevin Fagan. Their website at https://threetenorsireland.com/ makes use of Times New Roman, in bold, with exclamation marks, but don’t let this older web styling dilute the excellence of the product, because the (Irish) Three Tenors have an impressive CV, having performed at National Concert Hall Dublin, Dublin Castle, and recent sell-outs in Belfast’s Lyric Theatre. The group were selected by Irish Government to headline 1916 Centenary State Reception in Dublin Castle, Easter Sunday March 2016 for 3,000 guests from around the world and also selected for important Government events in Mansion House from 2018.

The trio promise a night to remember. Their concert will feature a Classic-Mix packed with contemporary, uplifting songs, and best of Irish folk. “Something for everyone”, according to their promotional material.

‘The Three Tenors’ now make their annual return to Cork Opera House.