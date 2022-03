CORK CITY & COUNTY CORK: List of times for the 2022 St Patrick’s Day Parade in your area

15 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Below is a list of St Patrick’s Day Parades in Cork

Cork City Centre

After a long two years, Cork City Council is delighted to once again be able to welcome thousands of Corkonians to the streets or our annual peagant of colour and dance, showcasing all that is best about our ‘Beautiful City – Charming and Pretty‘ , as the old song goes.

Thursday 17th March

1pm to 3pm

Parade

Cork City Centre route: South Mall> Grand Parade (what an appropriate street name!) > St Patricks Street (again, what an appropriate street name!)

The City parade is just one part of the multi-day St Patricks Festival, see the printable programme of events here.

There will be a Live Stream from 12.45 on https://www.corkcity.ie/en/tv/

County Cork

Thursday 17th March

3pm

Parade

Ballincollig

Thursday 17th March

3pm

Parade

Ballineen/Enniskeane

Thursday 17th March

1pm

Parade

Ballydehob

Thursday 17th March

1pm

Parade

Blarney

Thursday 17th March

12.15pm Parade St. Patrick’s Day

Parade

Baltimore

Thursday 17th March

12.30pm

noon

Parade

Bantry

Thursday 17th March TBC

2.30pm

Parade

Bandon

Thursday 17th March TBC

1030am

Parade

Ballingeary

Thursday 17th March

11.45am

Parade

Boherbue

Thursday 17th March

10.30am

Parade

Buttevant

Thursday 17th March

Cancelled

parade

Carrigaline

Thursday 17th March

1.15pm Parade

St Patrick’s Day

Parade

Carrigtowhill

Thursday 17th March

3pm Parade Castletownbere &

Beara St Patrick’s Day

Parade

Castletownbere

Thursday 17th March

2pm

Parade

Clonakilty

Thursday 17th March

3pm

Parade

Coppeen

Thursday 17th March

1pm

Parade

Cork City

Thursday 17th March

3pm

Parade

Cobh

Thursday 17th March

12.30pm

Parade

Charleville

Thursday 17th March

4pm Land

& Sea Parade

Courtmacsherry

Thursday 17th March

2pm

Parade

Dunmanway

Thursday 17th March

11am

Parade

Fermoy

Thursday 17th March

3pm

Parade

Upper Glanmire

Thursday 17th March

10.30am

Parade

Glounthaune

Thursday 17th March

2.30pm

Parade

Kanturk

Thursday 17th March

Cancelled

Parade

Kinsale

Thursday 17th March

1pm

Parade

Lisgoold GAA Grounds

Thursday 17th March

2pm

Parade

Mallow

Thursday 17th March

3.30pm

Parade

Macroom

Thursday 17th March

3pm

Parade

Midleton

Thursday 17th March

4.45pm

Parade

Millstreet

Thursday 17th March

12.30pm

Parade

Newmarket

Thursday 17th March

2.30pm

Parade

Schull

Thursday 17th March

3pm

Parade

Skibbereen

Thursday 17th March

12.30pm

Parade

Whitegate

Thursday 17th March

3pm

Parade

Youghal

Thursday 17th March

4pm

Parade

Crosshaven

Friday 18th March

3pm

Parade

Carriganima Clondrohid