SaaS firm is Cork City Finalist for the National Enterprise Awards

23 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A Saas software company business is this year’s Cork City Finalist for the National Enterprise Awards for 2022.

SmartRoutes took the top prize of €2,500 and will now represent the Local Enterprise Office Cork City at the 22nd National Enterprise Awards at the Mansion House in Dublin on the 2nd June 2022.

SmartRoutes is a Saas software company operating in the logistics and fleet management industries helping companies to bring greater efficiency, sustainability and operational oversight to their deliveries. SmartRoutes is based in Cork and currently employs seven people.

SmartRoutes will now be competing against 30 other finalists from every local authority area for a share of the €35,000 winners prize fund as national judging gets underway in May. Categories this year include ‘Best Export Business,’ ‘Best Start-Up’ and ‘Innovation,’ in addition to eight regional awards. There are also two new National Enterprise Awards this year with a “One to Watch” award and a “Sustainability / Green” award.

Submit Software Solutions based Cork City, have also enjoyed success in the National Enterprise Awards in the past. In 2021, they clinched the Regional Award for the Southern Region.

Speaking at the announcement Dr. Niall O ‘ Keeffe Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Cork City said: “We are very pleased that SmartRoutes are representing Cork City at the National Finals. In a very challenging time for those involved in logistics and route planning the SmartRoutes app offers a clear means of impacting positively on time, cost and service quality , with the added benefit of clear communication. It’s great to see tech solutions to age-old global problems being developed in Cork City with the resultant jobs being created.”