Pro golfer James Sugrue fundraises for Mercy Hospital Foundation

3 April 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Annual Golf Classic – Thursday 28th and Friday 29th April – Fota Island Golf Club

To mark the return of the Mercy Hospital Foundation’s ever popular golf classic this April, the Foundation is pleased to announce that Cork born professional golfer, James Sugrue, has joined forces with the charity in the drive to fight cancer.

23 year old Mallow man James shot to fame after playing at the 2020 Masters Tournament, having qualified by winning The Amateur Championship in 2019. As the latest Ambassador for the Mercy Hospital Foundation, James tee’d up to officially announce that the charity’s annual Golf Classic, now in it’s 12th year, will take place at Fota Island Resort on Thursday 28th and Friday 29th of April.

Teams consist of four players and the cost per team is €500. This includes access to the driving range, green fees and a delicious meal in the Fota Island Golf Clubhouse following your round. The event format will see teams tee off over the two days in aid of this worthy cause. If you or your company can’t participate but still want to support the fundraising efforts, you can be part of the day by sponsoring a tee for €100 or Bronze Tee Sponsor for €250.

Funds raised through the Golf Classic will bring the Foundation closer to building the new Mercy Cancer CARE Centre. The building, which is located at number 9 Dyke Parade, just a minute’s walk away from both the main Mercy Hospital and the Outpatient Department, will be transformed into a non-clinical facility to provide a quiet and safe place for patients and families to access an increasingly necessary range of services to support those affected by a cancer diagnosis.

Encouraging golfers to register for their tee times for April 28th and 29th, which are filling up fast, Charity Ambassador Sugrue said “Every one of us has been, or knows someone who has been, affected by cancer. By participating in the upcoming Golf Classic, each team member will be playing their part in the fight against cancer, ensuring that patients at The Mercy receive the best care and support possible during their cancer journey. I am very pleased to lend my support to such a worthy cause that is making a trying time for families that little bit easier.”

Paschal McCarthy, CEO at the Mercy University Hospital Foundation said “For the one in three of people who will be diagnosed with cancer in their lives, at the Mercy, we want to be sure that that news is told in the most supportive way possible. We are building the specialised Cancer Centre close to the Hospital which will provide a quiet safe place for patients and their family to help deal with bad news; and this is only possible thanks to the fundraising efforts of our supporters and donors like the golfers who participate in our annual Golf Classic. In particular, we would like to thank volunteer organisers Jack French and Brian Dunphy, who tirelessly organise the popular event each year; to James Sugrue for helping spread the word in the fight against cancer; and thanks must also go to the event sponsors O’Leary Insurance Group, IPB Insurance, MyMortgages.ie and Fota Island Resort.”

To register a team, to sponsor a tee, or find out more about getting involved, contact the Mercy Hospital Foundation on 021 427 4076 or at www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie