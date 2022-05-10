Former Munster Rugby player Denis Fogarty promoted at taxi tech firm ‘FREE NOW’

10 May 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

FREE NOW Ireland has announced the appointment of Tipperary native Denis Fogarty as the new Regional Development Manager.

In his new role, Denis will be responsible for business growth strategies across the regions of Cork, Limerick and Galway.

As part of the senior leadership team for FREE NOW Ireland, Denis will be integral to the company’s growth plan in the Irish market. He will work together with the company’s business development and sales teams helping to identify new opportunities for FREE NOW to provide transport solutions for B2B and B2C customers throughout the country – with particular focus on Cork, Limerick and Galway.

Before joining FREE NOW, Denis worked with Eolas International as its Business Development Manager, and prior to that he worked as Senior Account Manager at National Business Machines in 2019.

As a former professional player with Munster Rugby, Denis has extensive experience in team leadership and adopting dynamic approaches to shaping successful teams. Since retiring from his professional rugby career, Denis has developed his business expertise across direct sales and global business development.

Welcoming his appointment, Niall Carson, General Manager for FREE NOW in Ireland said: “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Denis Fogarty as our new Regional Development Manager in Ireland. With expertise in business development combined with team leadership experience from a professional sporting background, Denis is well positioned to help the FREE NOW team in Ireland expand our reach across the country and deliver effective and sustainable mobility solutions for more people and businesses in more places nationwide.”

Denis holds a Certificate in Business and Enterprise from Cork Institute of Technology and recently completed a Diploma in Inside Sales from Technological University Dublin.