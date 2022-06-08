Cork Woman to Present in Washington DC on New Cancer Treatment for Cancer Patients

8 June 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Presentation Follows First 100 Days of Tattoo and Mark-Free Radiation Treatments in Cork – Patients no longer left with tattoos following treatment

Mary Hickey, of the Bon Secours Radiotherapy Cork in Partnership with UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre, will present to an international cancer conference this Thursday in Washington DC on the implementation of tattoo and mark-free radiation therapy for patients across Munster.

Bon Secours Radiotherapy Cork in Partnership with Hillman Cancer Centre, 100 days ago, joined a growing number of premiere radiation oncology centres around the world offering surface guided radiation therapy. Traditional radiation therapy requires patients to receive small, permanent tattoos on their skin in order to help the radiation therapist position them for treatment and this new technology removes that need.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Mary Hickey, said “I am delighted to be presenting in Washington DC on the first 100 days of the introduction SGRT in Cork. We are constantly striving to provide the best possible care for our patients and introducing this precision technology has enhanced patient safety and comfort. Aside from the technological advances, mark free treatments have a real impact for the patient cosmetically also as they will no longer be left with tattoos following cancer treatment.”

AlignRT uses 3D camera units to monitor a patient’s skin surface in real-time and compare it to the ideal position with no loss in accuracy when compared to tattoos and marks. This technique is called Surface Guided Radiation Therapy (SGRT) and it ensures that radiation is delivered only when a patient is correctly positioned, enhancing their safety and comfort. This ground-breaking new treatment is non-invasive and completely non-contact, an increasingly important consideration for cancer patients, who often have weakened immune systems.

SGRT: UNCOVERING THE FUTURE OF MOTION MANAGEMENT takes place on June 9 and 10 in the famous Watergate Hotel, Washington DC.