Exciting and Unusual Things to Do in Ireland

Ireland is a beautiful nation full of stunning attractions and exciting experiences. The country houses several sights and historical landmarks that will pique your interest and make your visit worthwhile.

When you think about Ireland, pictures of verdant rolling hills, jagged coastline cliffs, and weathered rocks easily come to mind. It is a beautiful nation with excellent terrains, food, and various historical sites that are breathtaking. Also, it is worthy of note that Ireland is worth visiting not merely for its natural history and environment but also for its culture. There are several attractions and many intriguing things to do in Ireland. The possibilities of things to do in Ireland are nearly endless, whether it is a sightseeing excursion to one of the numerous tourist sites, partying, visiting historical landmarks. However, choosing which sensational activities to engage in may be tricky, with many things to do and many locations to explore. As a result, this post will discuss some exciting and unusual activities to do in Ireland.

Visit the fairy forts

Exploring local folklore and mythology is among the most intriguing activities you should consider in Ireland. Many locations are available throughout the country and are considered supernatural. Even some fetish locals avoid tampering with such forts. If local folklore tickles your curiosity, you can even join a trip dedicated to the tales and stories of Irish mythology. It promises to be exciting and worthwhile.

Hold a snake in Ireland’s only reptile zoo

Although coming physically in contact with giant pythons sounds unusual, it is quite an exciting activity. A visit to Ireland’s only reptile zoo is also a great experience you shouldn’t miss. You can also come in close contact with other exciting reptiles like turtles, alligators, and tarantulas under supervision. Depending on what you are bold enough to try, you can have a crazy experience visiting the reptile zoo in Kilkenny.

Visit the oldest known sun observatory

The Newgrange passage in Co Meath house is a famous ancient astronomical observatory. This unique structure is the world’s oldest known sun observatory. The magnificent edifice’s spectacular exhibition is a fantastic sight to witness, and you should consider spending some time there.

Walk along the Slieve League cliffs in Donegal

You can observe the tallest sea cliffs in Ireland along this breathtaking coastline drive in South West Donegal. If you’re seeking an open and wild adventure, the place to be is on the sea cliff. It’s very ancient, ragged, and less domesticated, with no gates, tourist centre, or tour guides. These cliffs are among Europe’s tallest, and standing on top of them gives you the sensation of being at the pinnacle of the universe.

Visit the Caves of Keash

Visiting the Caves of Keash is yet another unusual activity that you can engage in Ireland. There are a total of 16 different caves that you can explore. It will also interest you to know that many archaeological investigations have found countless remnants of Ice Age creatures in these caves. If you don’t have much time to go deep into history and archaeology, you can still appreciate the mystery of the scene by just taking a quick stop to stare up at the massive dark caves on the mountainside.

Climb the Largest Tree House in Ireland Birr Castle Demesne

This fascinating scientific centre is engaging, its grounds are expansive and inviting, and the enormous telescope on it is impressive. You will be able to tour the nation’s largest tree house while also exploring the Historic Science Center with the Great Telescope. Birr Castle Demesne is packed with surprises that you will not discover anyplace else.

Grab a pint in Ireland’s oldest bar

If there’s one thing the Irish excel at, it’s the availability of bars and pubs that stand out. Sean’s pub in Athlone, Ireland, was founded in AD 900 and is considered the oldest bar in both Ireland and Europe. The bar is accessible to anyone and has evolved into a huge tourist draw, with truckloads of visitors squeezing into its old and essentially untouched décor. You should consider stopping by this antiquated Irish bar for a drink too. It promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Explore Ireland’s biggest stone circle

The large stone circle near Lough Gur in Co. Limerick is Ireland’s largest stone circle, spanning 150-foot diameters. It is composed of a total of 113 standing stones, the biggest of which weighs almost forty tons and stands more than 13 feet tall. The monument is nearly 4,000 years old – being an important ceremonial site throughout the Bronze Age. Even today, people assemble to rejoice and anticipate the morning, expecting to see the sunlight through the gateway. The location is among Ireland’s important monuments to visit, with evidence going back to the Neolithic period.

Conclusion

Ireland is a fantastic place to go if you want to have an exciting travel holiday. There is an unending list of things to do and places to visit as the nation is filled with excellent and mind-blowing tourist attractions.