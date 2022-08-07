Rory Gallagher night at East Cork music venue

7 August 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Venue: Sea Church in Ballycotton

All proceeds on the night will go towards erecting a statue in Belfast of Gallagher in his memory

Prepare for a night of electric entertainment as The Barry McGivern Band, one of the biggest and best tribute bands devoted to the music of Cork rock and blues legend, Rory Gallagher, is coming to Cork.

On Friday 12th of August, Barry and the band will be paying tribute to the guitarist at Sea Church in Ballycotton. Having first seen Rory perform live on Taste on TV back in 1969, the band was later formed in his honour, travelling the length and breadth of Ireland playing his music with a touch of class, just like Rory.

Originally from Belfast, Barry is a self taught musician who plays music by ear. While not many guitarists have managed to come close to the level of Rory, Barry and the band have managed to excel in every performance of the Cork hero.

All ticket sales on the night will go to the Barry McGivern Band who will donate the proceeds towards a statue to be erected in Rory’s honour in Belfast. The statue will be placed outside Ulster Hall in recognition of his connection with the hall throughout the Troubles. Another statue of Rory is set to be erected in Cork City later in the year.

As Ireland’s longest running dedicated Rory Gallagher tribute band, they are as close as it gets to the real thing. Rory’s brother Donal Gallagher has commented on the bands live performances as “Simply, absolutely brilliant”.

Gallagher forever remains one of the greatest names to grace Irish music and has been cited as the inspiration for many of the world’s leading guitarists.

A limited number of tickets are available to purchase online via the Sea Church website at www.seachurch.ie for €19.50. All money raised from the ticket sales will go directly to the Rory Gallagher memorial statue. Doors will open at 8pm for the 8:30pm show on the 12th of August.