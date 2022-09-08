RTE TV music show ‘The Ballycotton Sessions’ returns to East Cork

8 September 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Louise Duffy set to host stars once again for seaside music and chat on RTE show with exclusive tickets available to view the performances

Seachurch Productions has announced that “The Ballycotton Sessions”, its production with RTE, is set to return for a second season following the popularity of season one.

The eight-part series, hosted by radio and TV presenter Louise Duffy, will once again see some of Ireland’s best-known and well-loved musicians and artists perform and chat at Sea Church in Ballycotton.

Season two is being recorded from the 12th to 15th September at Sea Church. The line up includes, The Waterboys, Mom + The Rebel, Moncrief, Hermitage Green, Jerry Fish, Siomha, Hudson Taylor and The Blizzards. Each episode will spotlight an artist who will join Louise for an interview as well as performing in the intimate venue.

Sea Church is currently selling 50 exclusive tickets for each of the recordings in pairs of two and guests will also be treated to food and a drink. The lucky guests to secure tickets will be treated to a novel experience and will have a unique opportunity to view the recording of the live shows from a behind the scenes of a professional television set.

John Kidney, Manager of Sea Church said: “We are very excited about the return of The Ballycotton Sessions. The Ballycotton Sessions is the largest project within a project we undertook during our infancy. While being unable to host shows throughout the difficult period of the pandemic we decided to get creative as a venue. In association with RTE 2 we set out to take a negative situation and try to make something positive out of it by enlisting some of Ireland’s best and brightest musicians for televised TV performances on our stage. We plan to keep this sentiment going this year with season two.”

Sea Church is a unique venue housed in a fully refurbished Church of Ireland church, which first opened in 1835 and has been lovingly restored as a multi-purpose entertainment venue.

The first episode of ‘The Ballycotton Sessions’ season two will air early next year and will also be available to view on demand on the RTE Player.

For more information please www.seachurch.ie