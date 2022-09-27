6 Subjects Worth Considering for Studying in Ireland

27 September 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Tutor John W From DoMyEssay On The Best Subjects To Study In Ireland

Want to study in Ireland? TheCork.ie asked Tutor John W from the DoMyEssay writing service to tell us about the most popular and promising subjects to choose from as a student in Ireland.

Being a fairly small and low-populated island on the fringe of Europe, Ireland isn’t an obvious study destination for most young people. However, though not many know this, Ireland has a huge value and impact on the world across many areas, primarily due to the quality of education. The country takes fourth place in the world by the UN’s Human Development Index, second in reading performance, and has one of the highest enrolment rates in secondary education – 99.3%.

There are plenty of reasons to study in Ireland. But what kind of studies should you choose? Although the country can’t boast a huge number of colleges and universities located inside it, the options of subject areas are still pretty broad. Below, we will tell you about the best subjects to study in Ireland.

1. Medicine

Ireland is known for being a hub for many major medical and pharmaceutical companies. Moreover, there is a strong and lasting partnership between the Irish universities and the medical industry, which facilitates top-quality research and innovation in this sector. The country has always been proud of the quality and history of its education in this field. Among a total of six medical schools in Ireland, one was founded in the 17th century, and four date back to the 19th century.

With the long history, excellent quality, and fame of medical education in Ireland, getting into one of its schools is fairly hard. But you can always hire professional writers from DoMyEssay to write my essay and get expert help with your personal statement to significantly increase your acceptance chances. The results you will get from studying medicine in this country are well worth the effort.

2. Finance and Banking

Irish financial and banking education has been shaped over decades and evolved a lot. Today, studying these subjects in Ireland is a surefire way to secure a brilliant future career for yourself. The reason for this is simple – a big part of the world’s top 50 banks and financial institutions operate in Ireland. And receiving a local degree will definitely help you get into one of these leading firms.

If you choose this sector for yourself, Irish universities will offer you a variety of specializations and courses to choose from. Also, it’s worth noting that local schools will also provide you with attractive job and internship opportunities upon graduation.

3. Software Engineering

Undoubtedly, this industry is one of the fastest-growing and most attractive for young people in the 21st century. The global software engineering market is predicted to reach $44.54 billion by 2025. There are many reasons to study this subject regardless of the country of your studies. But there is also a major reason to do it in Ireland.

You might not know this, but Ireland is recognized as the world’s second-largest IT product and service exporter, following the US. But, of course, the quality of education in this sector is far beyond just “good.” So pursuing a degree in software engineering in Ireland can help you become a world-class specialist and unlock excellent career opportunities.

4. Business

Business is a popular choice for students with different backgrounds and ambitions. This subject will give you a solid knowledge base for entrepreneurship and many other careers, so there are many reasons to study it. And Ireland is now becoming a popular choice for business-related studies.

First of all, the country is known for having pretty strong programs in this area. Secondly, students who choose to study business in Ireland get access to a relatively low cost of education and excellent employment opportunities. One of the best branches to pick is business analytics. According to surveys, graduates of business analytics programs in Ireland are currently in high demand across many different industries, including e-commerce, IT, banking, etc.

5. Computer Science

Similarly to software engineering, computer science is one of the most dynamic and promising industries. The benefit of this subject compared to software engineering is that it’s more all-encompassing and spans many interesting fields, such as software design, computation basics, systems architecture, etc.

There are two major reasons to study this subject in Ireland. First, the country is home to some great tech schools. And secondly, Ireland offers a lot of scope for computer science graduates. Namely, top Irish colleges always provide their students with industry placement with the world’s leading tech firms like Google, HP, Huawei, and many others.

6. Data Analytics

Finally, the last among the top subjects to study in this country is data analytics. According to studies, the scope for data analytics in Ireland is gaining momentum. The recent economic boom in the country has caused a growing number of job openings in this area, which means a high chance of being employed after graduation.

Also, the country’s top schools provide combined courses in data science and data analytics, which enable young people to expand their outlook.

Conclusion

So, these are some of the best courses for students to choose for studying in Ireland. Each of them is a popular choice in 2022 and has plenty of perks to offer you. Hopefully, this guide will help you make up your mind and pick the best direction!