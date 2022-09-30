Make Way Day 2022 #MakeWayDay22

30 September 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

County Cork

In County Cork, Cork County Council have supported “Make Way Day 2022”, organised by the Disability Federation of Ireland. The Day takes place nationally at the end of September when disability groups, organisations and campaigners hit the streets to draw attention, in a fun way, to the everyday challenges faced by people with disabilities. The aim of Make Way Day is to highlight the everyday obstacles people with disabilities meet when out and about. These can range from cars or vans parked on the footpath to bicycle and motorbikes chained to lampposts, creating a trip hazard for a visually impaired person to forgotten wheelie bins impeding footpaths.

Cork City

Meanwhile, in Cork City Centre, Cork City Council have also supported the initiviate.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Deirdre Forde said:

“We all share public spaces and are entitled to share them equally and safely. However, for many people, those with a disability, the visually impaired, or those simply unable to manoeuvre as well around obstacles, Make Way Day is about highlighting these issues, making the public aware of them and encouraging a change in behaviour”.

Chief Executive Officer of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty said:

“Make Way Day focuses on individual responsibility, on looking at what we can all do immediately to help our fellow citizens get from A to B, a very basic right. We in Cork City Council are happy to work with DFI in supporting the role out of Make Way Day across Cork City.”

Chairperson, Johnny Murphy reflected the ongoing work of the Cork Access Group with Cork City Council: