Irish drink brand promoted at Rome tradeshow

15 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Jameson Distillery Midleton says ‘ciao’ in Rimini

Ireland is being promoted by Tourism Ireland to thousands of Italian travel professionals attending this week’s TTG Travel Experience in Rimini.

Eight Irish companies – including Jameson Distillery Midleton – are joining Tourism Ireland at TTG Travel Experience – Italy’s key B2B travel show, which is attended by influential tour operators, travel agents and leading Italian travel journalists and bloggers.

Marcella Ercolini, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Italy, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to be attending TTG Travel Experience once again this year. Interest in visiting the island of Ireland remains strong among Italian travellers. Our presence at the show provides an excellent opportunity for our partners to spread the word about the many great things to see and do right around the island of Ireland.”

Visitors to TTG Travel Experience also enjoyed a fun event, organised by Tourism Ireland and Ryanair to launch a new Ryanair flight from Rome to Cork, which begins on 31 October. Irish dancing duo the Gardiner Brothers and a jazz quartet from the Cork Jazz Festival entertained guests.

Marcella Ercolini continued: “Italy is an important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 370,000 Italians visitors, whose visits delivered €183 million for the economy.”