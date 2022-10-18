Charlie Bird to sign copies of book in Waterstones, Cork City @WaterstonesCrk @charliebird49

18 October 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

73 year old famous Newsman to sign new book in Cork

Former RTE Chief News Correspondent Charlie Bird will sign copies of his new memoir Time and Tide on Saturday 22nd October at 12 noon.

In 2021, Charlie Bird was diagnosed with motor neurone disease – a man whose voice was so synonymous with his career faced losing it completely. Yet knowing he had just a short time left with family and friends, what emerged was a great sense of resilience and motivation to take advantage of every moment. In the book, Charlie reflects on his life and phenomenal broadcast career through the lens of his diagnosis, as he ponders the big questions and takes stock of the small moments that we so often overlook. Written over the course of 2022 as his health deteriorated, with the help of long-time friend and fellow journalist Ray Burke, the book is a candid and unforgettable story about the triumph of the human spirit and, ultimately, what it means to be alive.