Status Orange Rainfall Warning in Effect Across Cork County

18 October 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Met Éireann have issued a Status Orange Rainfall Warning which comes into effect at 10pm this evening and remains in effect until Midnight on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is forecast for tonight, throughout Wednesday and into Wednesday night with the possibility of thundery downpours which could lead to localised flooding.

The groundwater levels are currently elevated following Sunday’s heavy rain with water tables levels predicated to reach higher levels tonight and into tomorrow evening.

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened this afternoon to assess preparations with crews deployed clear drains in areas prone to flooding. Pumps have been deployed and are on standby at known flooding locations throughout the county.

In Fermoy, the low level flood gate has been closed at Brian Boru Square Car Park.

Throughout the period of the warning, from late this evening and throughout tomorrow, Cork County Council is asking road users to exercise extreme caution as driving conditions may be hazardous, with surface flooding possible or fallen trees and branches. Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain. Motorists are also asked to be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage should be reported to the Council’s emergency out of hours number at 021-4800048 or your local Council Office during working hours, details of which can be found by visiting www.corkcoco.ie.