22 November 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The newest face of Pharmaton is leading fitness and wellness expert, and Podcast host Karl Henry. He moved to Clonakilty, West Cork in August – because his wife hails from that area (listen to a Radio interview here about that move).

Karl visited Hickey’s Pharmacy in Ballincollig, Cork recently to promote ‘Immuno10’ which is “built to boost immunity and help you get back to living better faster”.