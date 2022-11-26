Glounthaune Craft Fair returns for second year running

26 November 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Glounthaune Village Community Centre December 3rd 11-5pm

Following the success of its Craft fair in 2021, Glounthaune Community Association are hosting another Christmas Craft Fair to take place on Saturday 3rd December from 11am to 5pm at the Community Centre in Glounthaune Village.

Craft fairs are becoming something of a tradition as well as a one stop shop for all your Christmas shopping and the harbour location of this Glounthaune fair provides a beautiful backdrop.

“We really wanted to promote the idea of shopping locally and more sustainably this Christmas. There are so many talented crafts people in our community, who are struggling in this climate to find an outlet for their work. So, let’s reduce our carbon footprint by giving the multinational online and high-street vendors and their delivery drivers a break! Walk, cycle, train or bus yourself to Glounthaune, and enjoy the Christmas shopping experience” enthused Kate Cuddy, event organiser and Secretary of the Association.

There will be over 20 stalls, selling everything from Jams to Jewellery, Cards to Cardigans, Dolls Houses to Decorations and so much more. In addition there will be a festive photo station where you can take selfies and family photos using your own devices.

Local business Nom Nom Café will be there to warm you up with a coffee, tea or a hot chocolate and Local teen entrepreneur “Cians Cakes” will be on site selling his Christmas creations.

Fitzpatricks Shop, Balance Café and Bramley Lodge are kindly donating some of their sweet treats to sell at the charity cake sale stall. All can be consumed in comfort, in a heated Marquee while you soak up the atmosphere with local musicians from Sonatina Music Academy providing your festive entertainment.

Entry to this craft fair is free but visitors are encouraged to bring some cash as not all stall holders will have card facilities. No fundraiser would be complete without a raffle of course. So, spot prizes will be drawn throughout the day for a little extra buzz. In true community spirit all proceeds from the day will be split between Glounthaune Community Association for the upkeep of the community hall and Cork Simon Community.

Organizers say parking will be very limited in the village area and visitors are encouraged to walk and use public transport wherever possible. Glounthaune is well serviced by train from Cork City, Cobh and Midleton and now boasts a cycle path from Carrigtwohill to the City Centre if you are so inclined to travel.

More information available from the Glounthaune Community Association Facebook page, www.glounthuane.ie or admin@glounthaune.ie.