Christmas Bonus for pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, widows, and lone parents

3 December 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Payment details for the Christmas Bonus for next week have been outlined by Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard

“The payment will be made to pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, widows, and lone parents in County Cork and 1.3 million people nationwide will benefit,” explained Senator Lombard.

“The Christmas Bonus payments are in addition to the seven lump sum payments that have already been made to support households with the cost of living over the last six weeks. The combined cost of all eight lump sum payments is over €1.2 billion.

“As part of this year’s Budget discussions, Fine Gael Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys secured €300 million to make this double payment. This year, the Christmas Bonus will be extended to long-term recipients of llness Benefit for the first time.

“I welcome this news and am pleased that it will provide some assistance to those who have worked for long periods, paying PRSI, but who have had to stop working for a period due to serious illness or perhaps long-lasting health conditions. Those in receipt of the Illness Benefit for 12 months or longer will now also receive this payment.

“Christmas is a very special time of year but I’m very mindful that it can also be stressful for people, particularly now with the rising cost of living. This payment is designed to put more money into the pockets of those who need it most.

“With that in mind, I’d also like to encourage people to reach out to support their local businesses in all our wonderful towns in West Cork this year. It’s always good to support our own and I know from discussions with local traders that every transaction makes a difference and benefits the entire local economy.”