Cork Person of the Month is Hurler Charlie McCarthy

7 December 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Charlie McCarthy is regarded as one of the greatest Cork hurlers of his era. This month he received a lifetime sporting achievement award by being named December Cork Person of the Month. His name now goes forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at a Gala Awards Lunch on January 27th next at the Rochestown Park Hotel.

Charlie McCarthy won five All-Ireland medals with Cork and captained the All-Ireland winning team in 1978. He is a revered figure in Cork hurling as he is in his beloved St.Finbarr’s Club. This year the Barrs Club won the County Championship after twenty nine years. The last time they won it in 1993 Charlie McCarthy was coach.

He was one of the great corner-forwards for Club and County, winning five Cork All-Ireland medals, nine Munster medals, four National Hurling Leagues and captained Munster to a win in the Railway Cup back in 1978. He also won three All-Star awards. In 2001, to celebrate thirty years of the All-Stars, he was named at right-corner forward in the Supreme All-Star team

Across a fifteen year inter-county career, he scored 24 – 149, a tally that puts him fifth on the all-time Cork scorers list and a record of more than a goal every two games. He made his senior debut for Cork in 1966 and won Senior and U21 All-Ireland medals that year. That was a special year as it was Cork’s first Senior All-Ireland since 1954.

Charlie started his career in 1958 with Redmonds under-15 team and five years later transferred to St.Finbarr’s Senior team. After that he was quickly discovered as a rare sporting talent and picked for the Cork Minor Hurling and Football teams, then Under-21, and on to the Cork Senior teams. With the Barrs he won five County titles, four Munster wins and two All-Ireland Championships. In 1993 he also managed the Barrs to a Sean Og Murphy win.

After retirement from hurling, Charlie became involved with team management and coaching for Club and County.

“When a sportsman’s name and skills remain in the public mind after forty years, you know you are dealing with a very special person indeed. Charlie McCarthy is such a person and he was always known as a gentleman on and off the field“ said awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan.