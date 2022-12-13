Christmas at Ballymaloe House

13 December 2022

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

This festive season, Ballymaloe House in East Cork, renowned for its first-class stay and fine dining, is offering a luxurious Christmas in a Country House package for guests as well as a wide variety of vouchers. With its vast grounds for winter strolls, open fire, and world famous dining experiences that are hard to match, Ballymaloe offers a Christmas experience of pure winter escapism.

The two-night package on offer at Ballymaloe House will instantly give guests the country house experience they’re looking for with a glass of bubbles or mulled wine on arrival, a mince pie and seasonal cake, a five course dinner, bed and breakfast, and as a special treat, a Ballymaloe House plum pudding to take home.

In addition to this exciting festive package, Ballymaloe House has an array of gift vouchers available to suit all budgets. Ballymaloe Gift Vouchers can be used for accommodation and dining at Ballymaloe House, at the Ballymaloe Café, for Grainstore events and festivals, as well as for the Ballymaloe Shop where Irish crafts, clothes and kitchenware are available. They are also redeemable for courses and demonstrations at The Ballymaloe Cookery School, as well as in the school’s gift and farm shop.

Laura Behan, General Manager of Ballymaloe House said the vouchers are an ideal gift either for yourself or a loved one this Christmas: “There’s so much to offer at Ballymaloe from the luxury of the house itself, to the fantastic events at the Grainstore, to the beautiful artisan produce in the shop, to our world famous cookery school. Ballymaloe is really stunning at Christmas, it’s the perfect country house experience. It’s also worth noting that the vouchers have no expiry date so they’re a consideration too for someone who likes to plan a getaway at any time of the year.”

Ballymaloe House is known the world over for its “Farm to Fork” cooking, which is at the heart of its menus. The food emulates the best original Irish country house cooking with an emphasis on fresh, homegrown produce. The restaurant serves seasonal produce from its walled garden and farm. One of the vouchers currently available also includes lunch or dinner for two with a set menu that includes picking from a selection on the famous dessert trolley.

Vouchers are non-transferable and it is essential to make a reservation in advance. All reservations are subject to availability. You’ll find more information at www.ballymaloe.ie